In Vt., COVID-19 Means A Break From Town Meeting Day Tradition

Live call-in discussion: The COVID-19 crisis has interrupted tradition, from holiday celebrations to Vermont's Town Meeting Day. This hour, we take an in-depth look at how individual municipalities are navigating Town Meeting Day this year, and we answer your questions.



Our guests are:

Karen Horn, public policy director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT)

public policy director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) Bobbi Brimblecombe, Marshfield town clerk

Marshfield town clerk John Odum, Montpelier city clerk

Montpelier city clerk Kent Young, Stratton town clerk

Stratton town clerk Sarah Merriman, Middlesex town clerk

Middlesex town clerk Sasha Thayer, Plainfield Select Board chair

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

