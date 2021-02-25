In Vt., COVID-19 Means A Break From Town Meeting Day Tradition

Live call-in discussion: The COVID-19 crisis has interrupted tradition, from holiday celebrations to Vermont's Town Meeting Day. This hour, we take an in-depth look at how individual municipalities are navigating Town Meeting Day this year, and we answer your questions.
Our guests are:
- Karen Horn, public policy director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT)
- Bobbi Brimblecombe, Marshfield town clerk
- John Odum, Montpelier city clerk
- Kent Young, Stratton town clerk
- Sarah Merriman, Middlesex town clerk
- Sasha Thayer, Plainfield Select Board chair
Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.
We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.