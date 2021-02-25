Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

In Vt., COVID-19 Means A Break From Town Meeting Day Tradition

By & 46 minutes ago
  • A person in a headscarf stands next to signs outside a brick building.
    Community organizer Asma Elhuni of Hartford, Vermont, greets voters at the polls on March 3, 2020, last year's Town Meeting Day. This year, due to COVID-19, things will be different.
    Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC File

Live call-in discussion: The COVID-19 crisis has interrupted tradition, from holiday celebrations to Vermont's Town Meeting Day. This hour, we take an in-depth look at how individual municipalities are navigating Town Meeting Day this year, and we answer your questions.


Our guests are:

  • Karen Horn, public policy director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT)
  • Bobbi Brimblecombe, Marshfield town clerk
  • John Odum, Montpelier city clerk
  • Kent Young, Stratton town clerk
  • Sarah Merriman, Middlesex town clerk
  • Sasha Thayer, Plainfield Select Board chair

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

