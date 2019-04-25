Related Program: 
VPR News

Vt. Lawmakers Disagree On Lead Test Standards, Statewide School Water Testing On Hold

By 4 minutes ago
  • People sit around the table during a Vermont House Appropriations Committee discussion.
    The House Appropriations Committee discusses a bill that would require all Vermont schools and childcare centers to test their water for lead.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Lawmakers were hoping to begin testing the water at Vermont schools and daycare centers for lead this academic year. But as lawmakers are having a tough time deciding what level of lead triggers remediation and how much state money to put toward the work, it looks unlikely testing can start before school lets out in June.

Any amount of lead is dangerous, especially for young children whose bodies and brains are developing. Testing has to happen while schools are open to get a good reading on how the water sits and moves through the plumbing while the buildings are in use.

When the Vermont Health Department did a pilot study last year, it tested the water at 16 schools. The water at each of those schools had traces of lead, and five of the schools had levels high enough to require immediate action.

Bennington County Sen. Brian Campion introduced a bill early in the session to set up a water testing protocol for every school and daycare center in the state. The Senate ultimately passed a bill that said any school that has lead levels above three parts per billion would have to switch out the pipes or fixtures to remove the lead from the water.

Now the bill is in the House, and that chamber's version sets the remediation level for lead at five parts per billion.

Campion said that is too high for triggering the water system upgrades: “In my opinion the House is putting children at greater risk by increasing the parts per billion to five,” the senator said.

In Campion’s original bill the action level was actually set at one part per billion, but he said the Senate Education Committee settled on three parts per billion.

If the House now votes to move the level up to five parts per billion, Campion said there will be some tough discussions in the conference committee.

“We’re talking about children’s health,” Campion said. “But also of course we’re talking about the faculty and staff and others that are working at our schools. This is a real, real public health issue.”

Shelburne Rep. Kate Webb, chair of the House Education Committee, said everyone wants Vermont schools to have clean water. Webb said the current EPA action level for lead — 15 parts per billion — is way too high.

The House Education Committee considered what it would cost if the action level was set at three parts per billion, and decided in the end to increase what the Senate allowed in its version of the bill.

“It made more money available for remediation,” Webb said. “And the good news about the remediation is once you replace those faucets, you can get it below one [part per billion]. So our interest was in moving as many of our drinking and cooking facilities to below one [part per billion].”

The House bill also gives schools until Dec. 31, 2020 to complete testing.

Conservation Law Foundation Director Jen Duggan has been following the bill through the Legislature. Duggan said it makes no sense to pass a law that tries to protect students and staff, while allowing elevated of levels of lead to be consumed on a daily basis inside the schools.

In a written statement, Duggan said:

“We are frustrated with the slow pace of action in the House, and the amendments to weaken the action level. There is widespread consensus among the medical community that there is no safe level of lead and even very low levels of lead in the blood can cause permanent and irreversible health impacts for children. The costs of lead exposure to the individuals and families impacted and to society far outweigh the costs of lead testing and remediation.”

The bill is now in the House Appropriations Committee where lawmakers are figuring out how much it will cost and just how much local school districts will be expected to come up with for remediation.

Tags: 
VPR News
Water Quality & PFOA
Education
Government & Politics

Related Content

State Wants More Testing After 16 Vermont Schools Show Lead In Drinking Water

By Sep 20, 2018
Andy Paciulli, who was Academy School principal when this photo was taken in February, points to one of the Brattleboro school's fixtures that was replaced after state tests discovered lead was leaching into the water.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

The results of a new report found lead contamination in each of the 16 Vermont schools tested.

The state is calling for more testing, however the report says there are not enough resources to test the water in every school building in Vermont. 

Vermont Plans To Test Schools For Lead By June 2022, But Some Want State To Act Faster

By Dec 27, 2018
Evan Chamberlin, 9, drinks from a water fountain at Union Elementary School in Montpelier.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Some lawmakers and environmental activists say a state plan that gives schools up to three-and-a-half-years to test their water for lead will put children at risk.

Bennington County Blood Test Results Show High Levels Of PFOA

By Jul 26, 2016
Blood tests. A new federal report looks at the long-term health effects of PFOA.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR file

The Vermont of Department of Health on Tuesday released the results from a series of eight blood clinics that were held in the spring, and some of the people in Bennington County who had their blood tested for PFOA showed extremely high levels of the chemical in their bodies.

Vermont Schools Continue To Pass On Free Radon Testing

By Feb 5, 2019
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The Department of Health has offered free radon tests for any school in Vermont since 2001, but so far less than one third of the schools have tested their air.