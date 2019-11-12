Vt. Rep. Peter Welch Invites President Trump To Testify At Impeachment Hearings

Updated Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Congressman Peter Welch blew up the Twittersphere when he invited President Trump to participate in his own impeachment hearings.

Welch made the comments on Wednesday, the first day of public impeachment hearings being held by the House Intelligence Committee. Welch is a member of that committee.

When some Republicans on the committee requested that a whistleblower come testify under oath, Welch suggested a different witness.

“I'd be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify,” he said. “President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there.”

And with that, Twitter took off:

Welch said he believes that President Trump acted unconstitutionally when he linked military aid to Ukraine to an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

He said there's no question that a president has the legal authority to change U.S. foreign policy. But he argues that what Trump did crossed a constitutional line.

“You know, the question here is not a dispute about the enormous power that a president has, the question is whether in this case it was an abuse of that power,” Welch said. “A president could change his position and our position on Ukraine, but is there a limit? There is, because our Constitution says no one is above the law, and that limit is that one cannot, even as president, use the public trust of high office for personal gain."

Welch asked Ukrainian ambassador William Taylor if Trump's actions represent a dangerous way to conduct foreign policy:

"Is there a new normal that you fear that a president – any president – can use congressionally approved foreign aid as a lever to get personal advantage in something that is in his interest but not the public interest?”

Taylor responded, "That should not be the case, Mr. Welch."

The House Intelligence Committee's public impeachment hearings are scheduled to continue on Friday at 9 a.m..

Prior to Wednesday’s hearing, Rep. Peter Welch said this week's impeachment public hearings should provide the American people with a much better understanding of an improper link between the Trump administration and the government of Ukraine.

“The public hearings are about informing, in open, the American people and the full Congress about what evidence there is about the whole Ukraine incident,” Welch said.

Welch said it's critical members of the public perceive these hearings as being fair and not driven by a Democratic partisan agenda, and that GOP committee members have a full opportunity to cross examine the witnesses.

“It is divisive,” Welch said. “It's not something that any of us want to be doing, but at a certain point, it's your constitutional obligation to proceed."

House Democratic leaders are hoping to vote on a possible article of impeachment by the middle of next month.

