Vt. Secretary Of State On Town Meeting Day Changes

Gov. Phil Scott has signed the first bill of the session into law; it gives towns a lot of flexibility for Town Meeting Day due to health concerns surrounding the pandemic. Towns now have several options available, with one goal being to boost voter participation in these important local decisions. This segment, we speak with Vermont's Secretary of State about Town Meeting Day 2021.

Our guest is:

Jim Condos, Vermont's Secretary of State

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

