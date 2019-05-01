Related Program: 
VPR News

Vt. Senate Committee Looks At Allegations That CSWD Dumped Glass Instead Of Recycling It

By 3 minutes ago
  • Sen. Christopher Bray holds a jar of crushed glass.
    Sen. Christopher Bray, the chairman of the Senate Natural Resources Committee, examines a jar of crushed glass allegedly dumped at an unlicensed facility in Williston.
    John Dillon / VPR

The state is investigating the Chittenden Solid Waste District for allegedly dumping glass it collects from northern Vermont instead of recycling the material as required.

The state put the district on notice last year that it had allegedly violated environmental laws. The allegations resurfaced Wednesday in a Senate committee; Chittenden Solid Waste District officials say they have not done anything wrong.

John Brabant was a state regulator on waste issues for 25 years and now works for Vermonters for a Clean Environment, an activist group.

Earlier this week, Brabant tapped into his expertise and explored a closed landfill in Williston. He said he found an unlicensed dump, piled with thousands of tons of crushed glass that was supposedly recycled. 

The former regulator brought back photos and videos of the site, plus a little show-and-tell for the Senate Natural Resources Committee: large Mason jars full of crushed glass and chunks of plastic.

The Chittenden Solid Waste District owns the site. Brabant said the district apparently dumped truckloads of the material over a steep bank.

“It’s an amazingly large dump,” Brabant said. “This stuff, because it does not meet the exemption provided under the PGA – the processed glass aggregate exemption policy – it is then regulated as a solid waste. It must therefore go to a solid waste management facility that is certified. This is not one that's certified.”

 

"It's an amazingly large dump." — John Brabant, Vermonters for a Clean Environment

Here's the thing about glass: It’s an inert waste, meaning it doesn’t break down into anything nasty or poisonous. It’s heavy, so it’s expensive to truck and store. Finally, there’s not much of a market these days for that empty wine bottle you toss into your recycling bin.

Most glass that gets recycled doesn’t get made into new glass containers. It’s often crushed and used as sand in construction projects.

Essex-Orleans Sen. John Rodgers said the state policy around glass disposal doesn’t make sense. He argued the glass should be landfilled until recycling markets improve. Instead, he said, haulers in the Northeast Kingdom are required to truck it to Chittenden County and pay the district to dispose of it.

“So not only are we driving huge amounts of miles and burning fuel that we shouldn’t be burning, but we’re also having to pay the tipping fee, and then Chittenden County Solid Waste was illegally dumping it,” Rodgers said.

Solid waste district officials disagree with the allegations of wrongdoing. When pressed by Rodgers, Jennifer Holliday — the district's director of public policy — told the committee that she could not comment on the notice of alleged violation, known as an NOAV, that the state issued last April.

“So why was the stuff dumped?” Rodgers asked. “Was there just no market for it at that time?”

“I don’t want to comment on that current NOAV right now,” Holliday told him. “We disagree with the NOAV. It would take a lot of in-depth conversation, and I don’t want to get into that.”

"I don’t want to comment on that current NOAV [notice of alleged violation] right now. We disagree with the NOAV." — Jennifer Holliday, Chittenden Solid Waste District

Chittenden Solid Waste District executive director Sarah Reeves said her staff is working with the state to resolve the issue. In an email, she said, “it’s not accurate to describe the discussions we’re having with them as an investigation.”

The notice of alleged violation says the district has dumped thousands of cubic yards of crushed glass at two locations on the district’s property. The document says the district did not have approval to put it there, and that quarterly reports filed with the state incorrectly stated that the material has been used for “local projects.”

The district was also ordered to either remove the glass or obtain the proper approval from the state to put it there.

The issue is not resolved. An Agency of Natural Resources official told senators that the case has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office.

Tags: 
Energy & Environment
Recycling
The Vermont Legislature
Government & Politics
VPR News

Related Content

Changes In Global Markets Mean Higher Recycling Costs In Vermont

By Aug 2, 2018
Recyclables from Chittenden County are sorted at this facility in Williston.
John Dillon / VPR

Upheavals in global markets will soon be felt in Vermonters’ pocketbooks. The international market for some recyclable material has crashed, and that has forced some municipalities and solid waste companies to start charging for recycling.

As Nuclear Waste Piles Up, Private Companies Pitch New Ways To Store It

By Apr 30, 2019

Congress is once again debating how to dispose of the country's growing inventory of nuclear waste. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is proposing legislation that would jump-start licensing hearings for the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste storage site in Nevada.

Coventry Landfill Expansion Plan Draws Attention From Both Sides Of The Border

By Sep 13, 2018
Monday evening, a citizen group called Don't Undermine Memphremagog's Purity (DUMP) held a panel discussion about a proposed expansion of the Coventry landfill. The panelists sit along a table in front of a brick wall while one speaks.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Most of the trash generated in Vermont is trucked to the state’s only permitted landfill in the Northeast Kingdom. The landfill's owner has plans to expand it, and this week residents from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border pushed back on those plans.

Casella Subsidiary Receives Permit To Expand Coventry Landfill

By Oct 12, 2018
Joe Gay - an engineer with Casella Waste Systems - stands before the Coventry landfill.
Jane Lindholm / VPR File

The Coventry landfill in northern Vermont now has permission to expand by 51 acres. The state issued a permit to the landfill's owners Friday after an extended public comment period.