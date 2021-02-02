Related Program: 
VPR News

Vt. Vaccination Clinics Will Stay Open Today Despite Snow Storm

By VPR Staff 31 minutes ago
  • A sign reading covid-19 vaccine on a snowy sidewalk
    A snow storm is expected to dump 8-12 inches across Vermont on Tuesday. Vaccine clinics will remain open, though those with appointments can reschedule.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

A major winter storm is expected to dump 8 to 12 inches of snow across parts of Vermont today. The state's vaccination clinics will remain open, though those with appointments can reschedule.

Conor Lahiff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, says drivers should expect snowy roads in central and southern Vermont this morning.

But he says a snowstorm like this is typical for this time of year in Vermont.

“The good thing about this storm is we're not expecting any really wet or heavy snow,” Lahiff said. “It's going to be your general kind of snowfall. This is going to be one of your normal snowfalls for this kind of year — relatively light snow, nothing too backbreaking. For us to get a fairly widespread 8-12 inches of snow in early February is kind of what we hope to expect.”

In northern Vermont, snow is not expected to significantly affect commutes this morning. However, as snow continues to fall during the day, commutes may worsen slightly this evening in northern areas.

Despite the snow, Vermont's COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open Tuesday.

Vermonters aged 75 and older who have registered for an appointment are eligible for the shot. And health officials say anyone concerned about traveling can reschedule their appointments by calling 855-722-7878.

Those who do reschedule will be given a new appointment later in the week, and won't have to start the registration process over.

Health officials say those who have registered to get vaccinated at Kinney Drugs should contact the store to see if the clinic will be open, and how they can reschedule.

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
VPR News
Weather
Coronavirus

Related Content

Winter Storm Blankets Northeast U.S., Halting Travel And Vaccine Appointments

By & Dustin Jones 3 hours ago

Updated at 9 p.m. ET

A powerful nor'easter is working its way along the East Coast, shutting down schools, vaccination sites and travel as it threatens to dump up to two feet of snow in parts of the region.

The storm will bring heavy snow and winds from Pennsylvania to Maine through Tuesday, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service. They expect a widespread snowfall of up to 8 inches, with more in many places.

Vermont's Vaccine Sign-up Website Is Live For Vermonters 75 And Older

By VPR Staff Jan 25, 2021
A person in gown, gloves and cap handles vaccine vial and needle
University of Vermont Medical Center, Courtesy

Vermonters 75 and older can now sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.