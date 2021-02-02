Vt. Vaccination Clinics Will Stay Open Today Despite Snow Storm

A major winter storm is expected to dump 8 to 12 inches of snow across parts of Vermont today. The state's vaccination clinics will remain open, though those with appointments can reschedule.

Conor Lahiff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, says drivers should expect snowy roads in central and southern Vermont this morning.



But he says a snowstorm like this is typical for this time of year in Vermont.



“The good thing about this storm is we're not expecting any really wet or heavy snow,” Lahiff said. “It's going to be your general kind of snowfall. This is going to be one of your normal snowfalls for this kind of year — relatively light snow, nothing too backbreaking. For us to get a fairly widespread 8-12 inches of snow in early February is kind of what we hope to expect.”



In northern Vermont, snow is not expected to significantly affect commutes this morning. However, as snow continues to fall during the day, commutes may worsen slightly this evening in northern areas.

We have moderate to locally heavy snow moving in across the North Country, which is expected to contribute to difficult travel today, especially this morning. If you have a report, feel free to let us know! Stay safe on the roads, and enjoy the snow if you can. #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/YVUmwTvf7s — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) February 2, 2021

Despite the snow, Vermont's COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open Tuesday.



Vermonters aged 75 and older who have registered for an appointment are eligible for the shot. And health officials say anyone concerned about traveling can reschedule their appointments by calling 855-722-7878.



Those who do reschedule will be given a new appointment later in the week, and won't have to start the registration process over.



Health officials say those who have registered to get vaccinated at Kinney Drugs should contact the store to see if the clinic will be open, and how they can reschedule.



This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.

