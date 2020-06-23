Wamerikani Wapya Na Mapambano Yao Ya Kutafsiri

Hussein Amuri is a rising senior at Winooski High School. He shared his experience learning remotely during COVID-19, and his perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont, first in Swahili, and then in English.

Jambo! Jina langu ni Hussein Amori, mwanafunzi wa darasa la kumi na moja katika shule ya sekondari ya Winooski.

Kama wanafunzi wengi wa hapa Marekani, mimi pia nilikuwa nasomea nyumbani tangia tarehe 26 za mwezi wa tatu.

Kusomea nyumbani ni vigumu kidogo.

Tangia tuanze nilikuwa napata kazi nyingi sana kutoka shuleni. Kila siku nilikuwa naingia katika darasa za Zoom tatu au nne. Kwa sababu hii, nilikuwa nakumbuka masomo sana.

Hata nikienda mitandaoni nilikuwa naona watu wanalia kwa sababu wanakosa marafiki zao.

Kilichoniumiza kidogo lakini ni shida hii yenye ninaona marafiki wangu ambao walifika hapa Vermont si muda unapita wananiuliza msaada kwa sababu Kiingereza chao ni kidogo na kompyuta ni ngumu kwao kutumia. Wengi hawa siwasaidii kwa sababu na mimi pia niko na kazi zangu za shuleni. Hata hivyo inaniuma sana kuona hao wenzangu wanateseka kimasomo.

Wengi hawa hawaendi hata kwenye darasa yao ya online kwa sababu ya Kiingereza. Na hivi ndivyo vitu vyote vyenye mimi… wao wanasema.

Wanafunzi wengi shuleni kama mimi wanapenda kucheza michezo ya shule. Lakini kwa sababu ya hii korona michezo yote imefungwa. Kwa sababu hakuna michezo, wengi hawatoki hata nyumbani kwao.

Lakini hata hivyo maisha yanaendelea na Mungu atatusaidia.

Hello! My name is Hussein Amuri, an 11th-grade student at Winooski High School.

Like many students in the U.S., I have been learning online from home since March 26.

Learning from home is difficult to some extent.

Since we started, I have been getting a lot of schoolwork from school. I would attend three or four Zoom classes every day. I was always thinking about schoolwork.

Whenever I went online, I would see people complaining about missing their friends.

What upset me though, was that my friends who moved to Vermont would regularly ask for help because they were struggling with English and they did not know how to use computers. I cannot help many of them because I also have to do my schoolwork. But it pains me to see my friends struggling with schoolwork.

Many of them do not attend their online classes because they do not understand English. This is what they talk about.

Many students engage in school sports ⁠— I do too. But due to the coronavirus crisis, all games have been suspended. Because there are no games to engage in, most students remain indoors. However, life goes on and God will help us.

