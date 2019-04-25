Wash Your Boat! Controlling The Spread Of Aquatic Invasive Species

Live call-in discussion: Dozens of aquatic invasive species are already established in Vermont’s waters — from zebra mussels to milfoil to alewife. For swimmers and anglers, they’re a nuisance, but for our native aquatic life, their presence can cause dire consequences. We’ll discuss the threat of invasive species and why it's so challenging to prevent their spread.

Ellen Marsden, professor of Wildlife and Fisheries Biology in the University of Vermont’s Reubenstein School of Environmental and Natural Resources, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the link between aquatic invasive species in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain.

Shawn Good, Fisheries Biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, will explain the challenges the state faces with preventing and controlling the spread of aquatic invasive species and what the average person can do to help.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.