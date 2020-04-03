Related Program: 
Washing Your Hands? Not Easy In Vermont Prisons

Vermont’s Department of Corrections says it's taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, but inmates tell a different story. Plus, the uncanny atmosphere on Burlington’s Church Street as shops and restaurants stay closed, and a warning from Ski Vermont against skinning up that mountain.

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 15 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Related Content

Vermont Inmates Report Inconsistent Access To Soap, Hand Sanitizer

By 12 hours ago
A sign that says Chittenden Regional Correctional Factility, with the building in the background
Meg Malone / VPR File

According to conversations with Vermont inmates, many still have irregular access to soap or cleaning supplies, must eat elbow-to-elbow in mess halls, and — until VPR reported this story — were still playing full-contact basketball.

Downtown Burlington Faces Uncertainty Amid COVID-19 Crisis

By 11 hours ago
Burlington City Hall and Honey Road
Abagael Giles

Burlington’s Church Street is known for its mix of shops and restaurants and as the weather warms, it would usually be pretty full of people too. But not now — at least not with the governor’s orders for individuals to stay home and non-essential businesses to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new landscape has forced businesses on the most-well known commercial street in Vermont to rethink their operations and has also resulted in many people losing their jobs.

As Vermont Prepares For Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Governor Calls For Volunteers

By Abagael Giles Apr 1, 2020
Volunteer Serves Food to Driver
The Vermont Food Bank, Courtesy

Just one week after issuing an executive order advising Vermonters to “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” Gov. Phil Scott has put out a call for volunteers and set up a new web portal to organize and connect them

