Washing Your Hands? Not Easy In Vermont Prisons

Vermont’s Department of Corrections says it's taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, but inmates tell a different story. Plus, the uncanny atmosphere on Burlington’s Church Street as shops and restaurants stay closed, and a warning from Ski Vermont against skinning up that mountain.

