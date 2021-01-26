WATCH At 1 p.m.: Gov. Phil Scott's 2021 Budget Address

Gov. Phil Scott will deliver his budget address today at 1 p.m.
The governor will share his remarks virtually before Vermont lawmakers. Scott and other administration officials have been quarantining since last Tuesday after attending the same press briefings as a state contractor who tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott tested negative for COVID-19 last week. His second test was scheduled for today.
Watch the governor give the speech live on the Vermont Senate livestream, here.
This post will be updated.
