WATCH At 1 p.m.: Gov. Phil Scott's 2021 Budget Address

By VPR Staff 33 minutes ago
  • The front of the Vermont Statehouse
    Gov. Phil Scott will deliver his 2021 budget address remotely at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott will deliver his budget address today at 1 p.m.

The governor will share his remarks virtually before Vermont lawmakers. Scott and other administration officials have been quarantining since last Tuesday after attending the same press briefings as a state contractor who tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott tested negative for COVID-19 last week. His second test was scheduled for today.

Watch the governor give the speech live on the Vermont Senate livestream, here.

More coverage from VPR:

This post will be updated.

