Related Program: 
VPR News

Watch: AG Barr Testifies About Mueller Report Before Leahy & Rest Of Senate Judiciary

By VPR News 5 minutes ago
  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a Department of Justice podium
    U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted Mueller report on April 18. Barr will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
    Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference. Sen. Patrick Leahy is a member of the committee questioning Barr.

The Senate committee hearing is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Wednesday. The testimony comes about two weeks after Barr made a redacted version of Mueller's report available.

The House Judiciary Committee also has a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday on the Mueller report, however it remains unclear if Barr will testify before that committee.

More from VPR and NPR:

Watch the Senate Judiciary Committee testimony:

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
William Barr
Robert Mueller
Congress

Related Content

Leahy, Sanders & Welch Issue Statements On Redacted Mueller Report Released By AG Barr

By VPR News Apr 18, 2019
Office of the Attorney General sign at the Department of Justice.
Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

Update 11:23 a.m. Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference to Congress and the public.

Read the report here.

READ: The Mueller Report, With Redactions

By Apr 18, 2019

Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to Congress and the public.

The special counsel spent nearly two years investigating attacks on the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russians behind it.