Watch: AG Barr Testifies About Mueller Report Before Leahy & Rest Of Senate Judiciary

U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference. Sen. Patrick Leahy is a member of the committee questioning Barr.
The Senate committee hearing is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Wednesday. The testimony comes about two weeks after Barr made a redacted version of Mueller's report available.
The House Judiciary Committee also has a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday on the Mueller report, however it remains unclear if Barr will testify before that committee.
More from VPR and NPR:
- Leahy, Sanders & Welch Issue Statements On Redacted Mueller Report Released By Barr [April 18]
- The redacted Mueller report is available to read here.
Watch the Senate Judiciary Committee testimony: