Watch AG Barr's Press Conference Prior To Release Of Redacted Mueller Report

Update 11:23 a.m. Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference to Congress and the public.

Read the report here.

Original Post:

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is holding a press conference Thursday morning at the Department of Justice. VPR will carry NPR's special coverage of the press conference on the air starting at 9:20 a.m.

The press conference is taking place the same day that a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing his investigation is set to be released.

The special counsel provided Barr with the report on March 22; two days later, Barr provided a four-page summary of Mueller's report.

A number of Congress members, including Vermont's delegation, have called for the full Mueller report to be released. In late March, Barr said he would provide a redacted report by, at latest, mid-April — which brings us to today.

Watch a video of the press conference that started around 9:30 a.m.:

Note: The headline of this post was updated following the conclusion of the press conference.