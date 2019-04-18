Related Program: 
VPR News

Watch AG Barr's Press Conference Prior To Release Of Redacted Mueller Report

By VPR News 5 hours ago
  • Office of the Attorney General sign at the Department of Justice.
    On Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney General William Barr will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
    Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

Update 11:23 a.m. Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference to Congress and the public.

Read the report here.

Original Post:

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is holding a press conference Thursday morning at the Department of Justice. VPR will carry NPR's special coverage of the press conference on the air starting at 9:20 a.m.

The press conference is taking place the same day that a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing his investigation is set to be released.

The special counsel provided Barr with the report on March 22; two days later, Barr provided a four-page summary of Mueller's report.

A number of Congress members, including Vermont's delegation, have called for the full Mueller report to be released. In late March, Barr said he would provide a redacted report by, at latest, mid-April — which brings us to today.

Watch a video of the press conference that started around 9:30 a.m.:

Note: The headline of this post was updated following the conclusion of the press conference.

Tags: 
VPR News
Robert Mueller
Government & Politics

Related Content

READ: The Mueller Report, With Redactions

By 43 minutes ago

Attorney General William Barr has released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to Congress and the public.

Attorney General Barr, Touting 'No Collusion,' Explains Decision Not To Charge Trump

By & 8 minutes ago

Updated at 11:33 a.m. ET

Special counsel Robert Mueller detailed 10 "episodes" involving actions by President Trump that might have constituted obstruction of justice, Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday morning — but the Justice Department concluded they did not amount violations of the law.

Barr said he is satisfied that Trump had "non-corrupt motives," prompting the attorney general to decide not to prosecute the president for obstruction.

Robert Mueller's Russia Report Is Coming Thursday. Here's What You Need To Know

By Apr 15, 2019

Updated at 12:33 p.m. EST

The Justice Department says it plans to release special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Thursday morning. Here's what you need to know.

What is it?

READ: The Justice Department's Summary Of The Mueller Report

By Mar 24, 2019

Leaders of the Justice Department have sent a summary of Robert Mueller's main findings to key members of Congress. The special counsel's office completed its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on Friday.

Mueller Report Doesn't Find Russian Collusion, But Can't 'Exonerate' On Obstruction

By , & Mar 24, 2019

Updated at 6:56 p.m. ET

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Trump's campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election, according to a summary of findings submitted to Congress by Attorney General William Barr.

"The Special Counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election," Barr wrote in a letter to leaders of the House and Senate judiciary committees on Sunday afternoon.