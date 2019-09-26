Related Program: 
Watch: House Intelligence Committee Hears Acting DNI Director About Whistleblower Complaint

By VPR News 3 minutes ago
  • The U.S. Capitol building.
    Vermont Rep. Peter Welch is among the House Intelligence Committee members to hear from the acting Director of National Intelligence Thursday regarding a whistleblower complaint.
    Liam James Doyle / NPR

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is testifying before the House intelligence committee about a whistleblower complaint reportedly connected to President Trump's communication with Ukraine's president.

Live coverage begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch sits on the committee and has said he supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. He said the notes released Wednesday of the president's call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky were "damning" and indicative of Trump looking for a foreign government to assist with his campaign by investigating the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.

"That's a line that you can't cross," Welch said. "It's illegal to have foreign interference in our campaigns."

More from VPR and NPR:

This post will be updated.

