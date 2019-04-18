Watch & Listen: AG Barr Holds Press Conference On Day Mueller Report To Be Released

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is holding a press conference Thursday morning at the Department of Justice. VPR will carry NPR's special coverage of the press conference on the air starting at 9:20 a.m.

The press conference is taking place the same day that a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing his investigation is set to be released.

The special counsel provided Barr with the report on March 22; two days later, Barr provided a four-page summary of Mueller's report.

A number of Congress members, including Vermont's delegation, have called for the full Mueller report to be released. In late March, Barr said he would provide a redacted report by, at latest, mid-April — which brings us to today.

Watch a livestream of the press conference (expected to start at 9:30 a.m.) below: