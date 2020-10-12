Related Program: 
VPR News

WATCH LIVE: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

By 20 minutes ago
  • Judge Amy Coney Barrett, pictured at the White House on Sept. 26, is facing the Senate Judiciary Committee this week for her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
    Judge Amy Coney Barrett, pictured at the White House on Sept. 26, is facing the Senate Judiciary Committee this week for her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
    Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on October 12, 2020 8:00 am

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins up to four days of hearings Monday on President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Barrett, 48, would replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the high court.

You can watch the hearing here beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day.

Follow live updates here.

The hearing Monday will be devoted to opening statements from members of the panel, followed by that of Barrett, who is currently a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the seventh circuit.

Questioning of the nominee will begin Tuesday and last through Wednesday. Outside witnesses testify for and against Barrett on Thursday.

The nomination has become a political lightening rod, as Democrats charge Republicans are rushing it to get Barrett confirmed before the Nov. 3 election, arguing the seat should be filled by the next president.

It's also unclear how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the hearings. Two GOP members of the panel, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, have tested positive for the virus.

Democrats, led by Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, have demanded the hearing be postponed "to ensure that we don't risk the health and safety of fellow Senators, Senate staff, other Senate employees, as well as Judge Barrett and her family."

But committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has vowed to press forward and tweeted, "Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so."

The vote on Barrett's nomination, however, will be held in person. The committee is expected to vote on Oct. 22, followed by a full Senate vote.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
NPR News
Supreme Court
Government & Politics

Related Content

Many Firsts At Confirmation Hearings For Judge Amy Coney Barrett

By 1 hour ago

There will be plenty of firsts on Monday as the Senate Judiciary Committee opens hearings on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It is the first time that a confirmation hearing is taking place amid a pandemic and with two committee members, both Republicans, recently having tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is also the first time that a confirmation hearing is taking place at the same time early voting has begun in many states, and in a presidential election year.

What Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination Means For The 2020 Election

By Sep 27, 2020

Supporters and opponents of Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court wasted no time launching a high-pitched battle over her confirmation, with just 37 days until the election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has the support of Republicans to move forward with the confirmation process and confirm Barrett on the Senate floor before Nov. 3, barring any development in her vetting.

Former Vermont Secretary Of State Reflects On Her Work With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By , & Sep 23, 2020
Alex Brandon / Associated Press File

Long before she became Vermont's secretary of state or the head of the Agency of Natural Resources, Deb Markowitz was a law student at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C. That's where she studied the work of a woman who was then a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, but who had already successfully argued five of the six cases she brought before the Supreme Court. That woman was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

Jane Lindholm spoke with Markowitz about her time spent studying and getting to know Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and reflected on her judicial legacy after her death on Sept. 18, at the age of 87. 