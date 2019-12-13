Related Program: 
WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary To Vote On Articles Of Impeachment

  • House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler had adjourned Thursday without a vote on the articles of impeachment. Ranking member Doug Collins (in background) likened the move to a "kangaroo court."
    J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Originally published on December 13, 2019 9:52 am

After more than 14 hours of sparring on Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee is reconvening Friday to vote on two articles of impeachment.

The committee's approval would move the articles to the full House, which would then decide whether to impeach President Trump.

Watch the hearing live beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The formal debate over whether Trump should be impeached for abuse of power and for obstruction of Congress culminated in a dramatic and abrupt ending.

The committee was expected to approve the articles Thursday evening, but shortly after 11 p.m. ET, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., punted the vote to the next morning.

"It is now very late at night," he said, adjourning the hearing. "I want the members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last two days and to search their consciences before we cast our final votes."

Nadler's decision led to vocal objection from Republicans on the committee, including ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga.

"You've just blown up schedules for everyone," Collins said. "This is the kangaroo court that we're talking about."

Throughout the day, and for several hours on Wednesday, committee members delivered partisan talking points in support of or opposition to Trump's impeachment. Republicans offered several amendments that were rejected.

If the full House votes to impeach the president, the Senate would then begin a trial to determine whether to remove Trump from office or, much more likely in the Republican-led chamber, acquit him.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
House Judiciary Committee Delays Votes On 2 Articles Of Impeachment Until Friday

By Dec 12, 2019

Updated at 11:38 p.m. ET

Planned votes on two articles of impeachment against President Trump were delayed late Thursday night by Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. He asked members to consider how they want to vote and to reconvene at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ranking minority member Rep. Doug Collins and others protested that Nadler had upset the committee's plans without consulting them.

The Judiciary Committee had sparred for more than 12 hours Thursday ahead of expected votes.

House Democrats Unveil 2 Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

By Dec 10, 2019

Updated at 8:50 p.m. ET

House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning, charging him with abuse of power in the Ukraine affair and obstruction of Congress.

Read the articles of impeachment here.

Friday At Noon: Rep. Welch Explains His Support For Articles Of Impeachment

By & Dec 5, 2019
In light of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that her chamber is moving ahead to draft Articles of Impeachment, Congressman Peter Welch joins the program to share his perspective.
Eman Mohammed For VPR

After several rounds of witness testimony and this week’s hearing with four constitutional scholars, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday her chamber is moving forward with drafting Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. The full House is expected to consider and vote on these Articles in the next two weeks.