Biden: Democracy 'Under Unprecedented Assault' As Pro-Trump Extremists Occupy Capitol

By 36 minutes ago
  • President-elect Joe Biden at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., last month.
    President-elect Joe Biden at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., last month.
    Patrick Semansky / AP
Originally published on January 6, 2021 4:23 pm

Updated at 4:22 p.m. ET

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country from Wilmington, Del., Wednesday afternoon.

He delivered a somber address, calling on President Trump to "go on national television now to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege" of supporters at the U.S. Capitol. Shortly after, Trump released a pre-recorded video urging protesters to go home.

Biden had been expected to deliver remarks on the economy, but shortly after he arrived at the theater where he has held transition events, protestors forcefully stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election as president. Biden, who will take the oath of office on January 20, spoke about the unfolding crisis in Washington, D.C.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Election 2020

