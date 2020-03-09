Related Program: 
WATCH LIVE: Trump To Speak About Coronavirus On Day Markets Dive

  • President Trump walks from Marine One after arriving at the White House Monday.
    Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images
President Trump is speaking with reporters in the White House briefing room on Monday afternoon, after the worst day for markets since 2008, due to fears that coronavirus will plunge the economy into recession. Trump met on Monday with his task force managing the country's response.

The Trump administration has also summoned Wall Street executives to the White House for a meeting on Wednesday about the impacts of coronavirus on the economy, a person familiar with the meeting confirmed.

Watch Trump's address live here, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET:

Related Content

Dow Dives More Than 2,000 Points; Steep Market Slide Triggered Trading Halt

By 6 hours ago

Updated at 4:39 p.m. ET

Stock indexes tumbled so fast Monday that trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted temporarily for the first time since October 1997. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2,013 points as fears grew over the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic. The blue chip index fell nearly 7.8% and the S&P 500 dropped 7.6%.

It was the worst day for the market since 2008, during the financial crisis.

Answers To Some Frequently Asked Questions About The Coronavirus

By VPR Staff Mar 6, 2020
A lab kit with test tubes.
Centers For Disease Control via Associated Press

As evidenced by the avalanche of responses to VPR's brief survey about the new coronavirus, you all have a lot of questions. Here are some answers and resources.