WATCH LIVE: White House Doctor Briefs On President Trump's Condition

White House physician Sean Conley is briefing reporters Saturday on President Trump's condition, as he stays at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night.

Trump left the White House by helicopter Friday afternoon for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. The White House says he will stay at Walter Reed for a few days, and it posted a video on Twitter of the president in the White House Diplomatic Room, thanking supporters for their well wishes.

Friday night, Conley released a letter saying Trump is "doing very well" and has started remdesivir therapy. "He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably," Conley wrote.

Before the president left the White House, he received a dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail, an experimental drug that has shown signs of success in improving symptoms and reducing virus levels in the body. The drug is currently under evaluation but has not received approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The White House reported that Trump was suffering from mild symptoms, including congestion and fatigue.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the president has downplayed the importance of wearing masks and the ongoing threat of the pandemic. During a campaign rally in Ohio last month, Trump told the crowd that the coronavirus affects "virtually nobody."

Several top Republicans, the first lady, campaign officials and White House aides have now tested positive for the coronavirus, upending the presidential campaign just a month from Election Day.

