VPR News

Watch: Special Counsel Mueller Comments On Russia Investigation, Steps Down From DOJ

By VPR News 3 hours ago
  • Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was released Thursday, April 18, 2019.
    A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election was released in mid-April. Mueller is scheduled to speak publicly Wednesday morning about the investigation.
    Jon Elswick / Associated Press

Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke publicly Wednesday morning about his investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election. He announced the closure of the special counsel's office and his resignation from the Justice Department.

More from NPR:

During this press conference, Mueller also said he did not intend to make further comments  — including congressional testimony:

"Now, I hope and expect this to be the only time that I will speak to you in this manner. I am making that decision myself. No one has told me whether I can or should testify, or speak further about this matter.

"There has been discussion about an appearance before Congress. Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. It contains our findings and analysis and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself. 

"And the report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress."

He did not take any questions following his statement.

More from NPR: "READ: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Full Statement"

Mueller submitted his report to U.S. Attorney General William Barr in mid-March, and Barr released a redacted version of the report in mid-April.

Watch Mueller's public statement below, via NPR's Facebook page:

11:51 a.m. This post was updated following the conclusion of the press conference.

