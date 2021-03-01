Related Program: 
‘We’re Looking At Equity’

By , & 40 minutes ago
Rethinking school funding. Plus, some towns are voting on retail cannabis at Town Meeting, COVID-19 vaccinations hit 100k, and the bat population.

Education Reformers Say Vt.'s Funding System 'Weighted' Against Disadvantaged Students

Legislation introduced in both the House and Senate would increase the proportion of education resources going to districts with economically disadvantaged students.
Voters across Vermont will weigh in on local school budgets Tuesday, but a debate playing out in Montpelier right now could have far more influence over how much money districts have to educate their students.

Reporter Debrief: To Sell Or Not To Sell Pot? About 20 Communities Will Consider It At Town Meeting

On Town Meeting Day next week, residents of about 20 cities and towns around the state will decide whether to allow cannabis stores and growing operations to open in their communities. But the state still needs to finalize regulations around legal marijuana sales, which are likely over a year away.