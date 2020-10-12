Related Program: 
'We Think Positive'

How a small dairy farm in Essex County is faring in the pandemic. Plus, Indigenous place names, high alcohol sales, and an increased minimum wage.

'Living The Dream': Father-Son Dairy Farmers Keep It Small, Simple In Essex County

By 12 hours ago
Two men standing in front of a red barn
Erica Heilman / VPR

With schools and restaurants closed at the beginning of the pandemic, the milk industry lost some of its biggest customers. Independent producer Erica Heilman visited a small farm in Essex County to see how they are faring.

Dumped Milk, Falling Prices, Shrinking Demand: Vermont Dairy And The Coronavirus

By , & Apr 7, 2020
Cows on the Orr family's dairy farm, in Orwell, are pictured in this 2015 file photo. Anson Tebbetts, Vermont's agriculture secretary, spoke to VPR recently about Vermont's dairy industry and about challenges faced by the state's farmers.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR file

With restaurants and schools closed, some dairy producers and processors say they're seeing demand for Vermont dairy shrink. That's led to falling milk prices last month and some dairy farmers and producers dumping milk. We talk with Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts and dairy farmers about the disruptions.

Thomas Dairy, Fifth Generation Rutland Milk Business, To Close

By Sep 11, 2020
Holstein cows
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another casualty in Vermont's dairy industry. Rutland-based Thomas Dairy will close next month because its sales plummeted when schools and restaurants shut down this spring.