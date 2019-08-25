Related Program: 
VPR News

'We Try To Help Each Other': Upper Valley Sisters, Pianists Roxane And Maxine Park

By 1 hour ago
  • Two girls stand by a piano.
    Maxine Park, 14, and her sister, Roxane, 11, often practice piano at the Norwich Congregational Church. The Upper Valley sisters have performed in several big venues including Carnegie Hall and Dartmouth's Spaulding Auditorium.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Two sisters. Both under age 15. Both talented pianists. And both juggling being kids with becoming master musicians.

Audio for this story will be posted.

Check out our other Young At Art stories, about Vermont artists under 40, here.

One warm, late afternoon, Roxane Park, 11, and her sister Maxine, 14, practiced piano at the Norwich Congregational Church. Distant sounds of a cello lesson drifted in as their mom, Ellie Kyung, watched from a pew nearby.

Roxane Park, 11, and her sister, Maxine, 14, regularly practice playing the piano at Norwich Congregational Church.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

“Part of what’s really helpful in terms of practicing on – we call them ‘foreign pianos’ – is that as a pianist, you have to play on the piano that’s at any given location,” Kyung said. “Practicing on your piano at home actually doesn’t sometimes help you learn how to adjust.”

Maxine explained that the “foreign piano” at the church was a Steinway B.

Maxine Park, 14, plays the piano with feeling and has performed in spaces such as Carnegie Hall in New York City and Boston Symphony Hall.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

“So it has really nice action,” she said. “It has a really beautiful sound that really carries really nicely. It also is a church so it gives us kind of this peace of mind that’s really nice to have when we’re practicing for competitions that are pretty stressful.”

Maxine Park, 14, has been playing piano since she was seven.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

Maxine has been featured as a soloist with several orchestras, including the New York Concerto Sinfonietta at Carnegie Hall. Roxane has performed at Boston Symphony Hall and other big venues like Dartmouth’s Spaulding Auditorium.In some families, two sisters having so much in common might lead to a little sibling rivalry, but both girls say not in theirs.

“We’re not really competitive,” Roxane said. “But sometimes it’s nice if I beat her.”

“Like, that’s never happened,” Maxine said.

“Yeah, that’s never happened,” Roxane said as both she and her sister laughed.

“We try to help each other,” Maxine said. “And sometimes the help comes in different forms. So sometimes I’m practicing and Rox is, like, lying on the couch and she’s like, ‘That’s wrong!’ like really loudly and I’m like, ‘Thanks, man.’ But it’s more of a supportive environment.”

Piano playing sisters Roxane Park, 11, left, and Maxine Park, 14, right, like to both help each other.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

“She helps me a lot when I need help,” Roxane said. “Because she has more experience and stuff.”

During the week, the two sisters focus on work and school. That keeps Roxane mostly near Crossroads Academy in Hanover, New Hampshire and Maxine at Philips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Watch Roxane Park play Bach's Partida No. 6 in E Minor:

(On mobile? Click here to watch)

But as is often the case with Upper Valley residents in search of specialized instruction, not to mention performances and competitions, both girls’ weekends involve a lot of travel according to their mother.

“So the girls have been studying with Mila Filatova in Manchester, New Hampshire, since Roxane was four and Maxine was seven years old,” Kyung said. “And Maxine also takes lessons with Professor Alexander Korsantia, who is a professor at the New England Conservatory. So we end up kind of a – with a crazy weekend where we travel between Hanover, then we pick Maxine up at Exeter, then go to Manchester or Boston, and then take her back to school, and return home.”

Watch Maxine Park play Bach's Partida No. 2 in C Minor:

(On mobile? Click here to watch)

Both parents say music has always been part of their lives and something they hoped their daughters would also embrace. The girls’ father, Andy Park, said he and Kyung met at a piano in college.

“I was a sophomore and she was a freshman,” Park said. “It was after a party. There was a piano in the room, so I started playing Chopin’s first concerto and I was hoping to impress her. So she came over and we talked. Later on, I found out that she was actually a much more accomplished pianist than I was, but I – like I enjoy telling the kids – it didn’t really matter because it worked.”

Ellie Kyung and her husband, Andy Park, watch their daughters practice piano in the Norwich Congregational Church. The couple met in college, and met - where else? - at a piano.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

Their daughters both hope to make music a part of their future, at least in some way. Roxane imagines living in a big city like New York City after college, with access to lots of music. She expects her parents will still live in Hanover so she could come back, at least to visit. She said the piano and classical music will always be a part of her life, but in fact, after practice, Roxane has a fencing lesson right next door to the Norwich church at Tracy Hall.

Andy Park sits in the pews of Norwich Congregational Church while his daughters, Roxane and Maxine, practice the piano. The family started using the church piano about four years ago, and Andy has since started attending as well.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

“Yeah, I really love to fence,” Roxane said. “And I also really like writing, and I like math too. I like going to math competitions and stuff. My favorite class is history and I like board games – and sushi.”

Maxine hopes to double major in college, because in addition to music, she’s also passionate about writing and science.

Both Roxane and Maxine see music in their future, though the Upper Valley girls have other interests, too, like fencing, writing and science.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

“I was working in an immunology lab at the med school at a Dartmouth,” Maxine said. “And that's in Dr. Yina Huang's lab. And she very kindly allows me to learn about immunology and also about lab techniques. Also, recently, I got into biking with my dad. I got a new bike, and we went really far, and I’m still sore.”

Maxine said she never wants to stop learning and creating music, but career-wise, she’s not sure where exactly music will fit in.

For now, the sisters have caught the attention of producers of the weekly NPR program, From The Top. Maxine was featured last year, and Roxane’s performance in Dartmouth’s Spaulding Auditorium will air nationally – and on VPR Classical – on September 8th.

This story is part of our series, Young At Art. Every Monday this summer we'll hear from artists under 40 about what inspires their work and how they view the future for artists in the state. Support for Young At Art comes from Quantum Leap Capital.

Tags: 
Young At Art
Arts & Culture
VPR News
Upper Valley

Related Content

Reopening The 'Storage Box': Painter Emilia Olson Returns To Her Art After 15-Year Hiatus

By Aug 18, 2019
A woman wearing glasses looks out from behind wooden slats.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Hanging on the gallery walls at Central Vermont Medical Center are oil paintings of all sizes — from the very small to the very large — by Montpelier artist Emilia Olson. The exhibit is a result of Olson revisiting artwork she created, but then stored away, more than a decade ago.

‘Poetry Is A Spiritual Language’: Burlington Poet Rajnii Eddins

By Aug 11, 2019
A man in gold-rimmed glasses and a Malcolm X shirt stands outside a library.
Elodie Reed / VPR

On an evening in late June, Burlington poet Rajnii Eddins stood at a podium at the Fletcher Free Library. He wore a sweatshirt printed with Malcolm X’s face and looked out at the room through large, gold-rimmed glasses. 

'Masterworks Through A 21st Century Lens': Opera Singer, Director Josh Collier

By Aug 4, 2019
A man in a hawaiian shirt against a red background.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Josh Collier first came to Vermont to sing with Opera Company of Middlebury in 2014. He and his wife liked the state so much they moved to Brandon two years ago, and since then, the 32-year-old has made it his mission to bring world class opera to the community with his wildly popular Barn Opera series. 

'Making Things In Public': Muralist And Mosaic-Maker Mary Lacy

By Jul 28, 2019
A woman stands between two barn doors painted with a chicken.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Mary Lacy is a Jericho native who thinks big. She paints outdoor murals: giant images, usually of nature, that adorn urban landscapes. Her paintings of fish, hummingbirds and bees splash across buildings and along byways in vibrant color.

'My Humanity Reflected': Actor And Artistic Director Jarvis Green

By Jul 21, 2019
A black man wearing a shirt reading "silence=death" sits inside a theater.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Jarvis Green is a 38-year-old actor, artistic director, and founder of JAG Productions, an African American theater company based in the Upper Valley.

'It Feels Like Walking Through A Blizzard': The Spacious, Eerie Music Of Lauren Costello

By Jul 8, 2019
A woman sits on a white couch holding a cello, with posters in the background.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Lauren Costello sat in her living room, holding her cello. The fingers of her left hand rested lightly on the strings. With her right hand, she drew her bow across the instrument. She tapped an effect pedal at her feet to make it sound like she was playing in a cavernous hall.

"It kind of has an eerie-er sound, which I like," she said.

'I Want To Have A Part In The Process': Craftsbury Potter, Teacher Averill McDowell

By Jun 24, 2019
A woman holds a mask.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Ceramic artist Averill McDowell first caught the pottery bug as a student at Peoples Academy, in Morrisville.

"Pottery sort of just fell perfectly in my lap," she said. "I learned a little bit in high school how to work with pottery on the wheel. But there wasn’t, like, too much direct instruction. It was more like messing around."

'Unhinged Rhythms And Unbridled Expression': Composer Matthew Evan Taylor

By Jul 14, 2019
A man in a pink shirt stands by a pond.
Elodie Reed / VPR

For as long as he can remember, Matthew Evan Taylor has been intrigued by sound.

'We're Trying To Make Dance A Part Of People's Lives': The Teachers Of Lines Studio

By & Jun 30, 2019
A woman holds her arms up.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Drew Grant has been a Vermonter for about a month.  He's a professional ballet dancer who has performed and worked around the country, and on one recent morning, he taught an eclectic group of dancers: elementary and middle school-aged kids, plus one woman in her 80s.