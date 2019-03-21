Related Program: 
Weather, Wildlife And Ag: 'Vermont Edition' On Climate Change's Local Impact

  • Warmer winters mean ticks are taking a toll on the moose population. We're featuring some of our recent coverage of the local impacts on climate change.
Vermont Edition is featuring some of our recent coverage of climate change on our region - including significant changes for weather, wildlife and agriculture. Plus: discussion of what we can do on local and global levels to combat climate change and effectively deal with its effects.

Included in the program are:

Broadcast on Friday, March 22, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

What's Changing, What's Already Changed: Vermont And The New Climate Report

By & Dec 3, 2018
The Eastern Giant Swallowtail was first spotted in Vermont in 2010. Now it's a breeding resident butterfly in the state.
A new climate report from the U.S. government points to huge impacts across the country, some still to come, some already well underway. And the Northeast region faces the largest temperature increase in the contiguous U.S. by 2035. We're talking about the effects of climate change on our region, in specific areas from weather to wildlife.

The End of Insects? Vt. Scientists Discuss Mass Extinction

By & Feb 21, 2019
A report warns that 40 percent of all insect species are facing extinction.
Scientists are warning of a staggering decline in insect population and diversity, with over 40 percent of all species at risk of extinction. That could have huge impacts on the wider ecosystem, and on human agriculture and the economy. We're talking about what — if anything — can be done, on large and small scales, to address the looming die-off.

How Our Food Choices Can Affect Climate Change

By & Oct 29, 2018
Can eating less meat save the atmosphere? "Vermont Edition" looks at how changes in the food system can affect climate change.
The recent IPCC climate change report called on people to consume fewer animal products as a method of reducing greenhouse gases. Vermont Edition looks at how the food choices we make affect the emissions we create.