VPR News

Weekend Edition Saturday: Local Newspaper Reporters' On Top Stories In Their Communities This Week

By 1 hour ago

In this segment, local newspaper reporters from around the region share stories and issues that are top-of-mind in their communities this week.

We hear from John Gregg, news editor for the Valley News, covering the Upper Valley; Madeline Clark, who writes for The Other Paper and covers issues in South Burlington and Alex Nuti de-Biasi, managing editor from the Bradford Journal Opinion, with news from Orange County, Vermont and Grafton County, New Hampshire.

Clark talks about her reporting on the memorial fund given to the family of Anako “Annette” Lumumba in South Burlington. Lumumba was a victim of domestic violence. Clark covered the first of two scheduled forums on domestic violence held recently in South Burlington.

Gregg gives an update to the story of the 55-year-old Springfield man who was found not guilty last year by reason of insanity, who now faces a newly filed aggravated assault charge.

Nuti de-Biasi explains the recent changes to a substance use treatment facility called Valley Vista in Bradford and its permit to add more beds. He also gives details about the permitting process and the progress and hurdles facing a farm-supply store waiting to break ground in the town.

VPR News
Valley News
The Other Paper
Bradford Journal Opinion

