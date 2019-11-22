'Weekend Edition' On VPR Welcomes New Host, More Local News And Features

Mary Engisch is the new local host of NPR’s Weekend Edition, which airs on VPR Saturdays and Sundays from 8-10 a.m.

Mary began hosting on the weekends in October. She joined VPR in 2011 as a board operator and announcer. From 2014-2018, she also hosted a weekly arts segment and interview with local artists. In addition to hosting and creating on-air content for Weekend Edition, Mary works on VPR's programming team producing specials and promos.

“When someone listens in, whether for the first time or the thousandth time, I want them to get a true sense of where we live,” she says. “I always ask myself, ‘what would someone who is listening to VPR this morning need to know most?’ I try to gauge the temperature of the previous week in the news then look ahead to the week to come.” 

VPR has also introduced more local news and features to the program:

  • On Saturdays at 8:35 a.m., Mary speaks with reporters from local newspapers around the state to discuss issues and stories that are top-of-mind in their communities.
  • Listeners will have more access to Charlie Nardozzi’s gardening expertise with 'All Things Gardening' on Sundays at 9:35 a.m.. Each week, he’ll answer audience questions and provide insights on what listeners can expect as they head out into the natural world. 

That’s all in addition to local newscasts and Weekend Edition’s signature mix of analysis and features on a wide range of topics, including arts, sports, entertainment, and human interest stories. 

“VPR listeners have asked for weekends that have more local insights, a stronger connection to Vermont communities, and are more in touch with what’s going on statewide,” said Kari Anderson, VPR’s program director. “Mary is a wonderful on air presence, with a natural knack for finding compelling stories and bringing them to our air, and we are thrilled to have her in this new role!” 

The new sound of weekend mornings is part of VPR’s plan to increase and diversify its coverage by strengthening regional coverage, diversifying voices and finding new ways to share stories from around the state, and bringing people together around common issues and challenges.

