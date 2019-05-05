To Welcome The First Of May

Songs for May, some fine new releases, Cinco de Mayo, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday May 5th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Stewart's Signature Series in Saratoga Springs presents Cherish the Ladies on Saturday May 11th at the Zankel music center at Skidmore College at 2 p.m.

The Music Box in Craftsbury presents Marty Morrissey and Patti Shannon with special guest Robert Resnik on Saturday May 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Rebecca Padula with Clare Innes will be performing at the Switchback Brewing Co. in Burlington on Friday, May 10th from 6 – 8 p.m.

On Sunday, May 12th the Briggs Opera House in Hartford presents the The Mammals w/Jes & Jakob. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Brattleboro Women’s Chorus Mother’s Day concerts titled “Walk With Me" will be held at the Centre Congregational Church in downtown Brattleboro on Saturday, May 11th at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 12th at 4 p.m.

The final concert of the 2019 walkOver series in Bristol will be on Friday, May 10th, at 8 p.m., presenting fiddler Ryan McKasson from Tacoma Washington: guitarist Eric MacDonald from Boston, and Vermont’s own Jeremiah McLane. The same trio will be playing at a house concert in Brookfield on Tuesday May 7th. For more information about the house concert, please call 802 889-3246.

George's Back Pocket, featuring George Nostrand, will be playing at the Venue in Rutland on Saturday, May 10that 9:30 p.m.

The Revenants (Taylor Armerding, Kirk Lord, Andy Greene) will be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday, May 11th at 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 8th at 7 p.m. Ken and Brad Kolodner with Rachel Eddy will be performing at The Schoolhouse in Lower Cabot

Hilton Park, a folk trio from Maine, will be playing at Brandon Music on Saturday May 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy will be playing at a house concert in East Montpelier on Friday May 10th at 7 p.m. with an optional potluck dinner at 6. For reservations and information please call 802 223-1234.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday May 11th. David Millstone is the caller, and live music will be provided by Gypsy Minor. Dancing begins at 8 p..m.