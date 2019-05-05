Related Program: 
All The Traditions

To Welcome The First Of May

By 1 hour ago
  • Conjunto legend Santiago Jimenez Jr.
    Conjunto legend Santiago Jimenez Jr.
    photo courtesy of the artist

Songs for May, some fine new releases, Cinco de Mayo, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday May 5th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Stewart's Signature Series in Saratoga Springs presents Cherish the Ladies on Saturday May 11th at the Zankel music center at Skidmore College at 2 p.m.

The Music Box in Craftsbury presents Marty Morrissey and Patti Shannon with special guest Robert Resnik on Saturday May 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Rebecca Padula with Clare Innes will be performing at the Switchback Brewing Co. in Burlington on Friday, May 10th from 6 – 8 p.m.

On Sunday, May 12th the Briggs Opera House in Hartford presents the The Mammals w/Jes & Jakob. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Brattleboro Women’s Chorus Mother’s Day concerts titled “Walk With Me" will be held at the Centre Congregational Church in downtown Brattleboro on Saturday, May 11th at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 12th at 4 p.m. 

The final concert of the 2019 walkOver series in Bristol will be on Friday, May 10th, at 8 p.m., presenting fiddler Ryan McKasson from Tacoma Washington: guitarist Eric MacDonald from Boston, and Vermont’s own Jeremiah McLane.  The same trio will be playing at a house concert in Brookfield on Tuesday May 7th.  For more information about the house concert, please call 802 889-3246

George's Back Pocket, featuring George Nostrand, will be playing at the Venue in Rutland on Saturday, May 10that 9:30 p.m.

The Revenants (Taylor Armerding, Kirk Lord, Andy Greene) will be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday, May 11th  at 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 8th at 7 p.m. Ken and Brad Kolodner with Rachel Eddy will be performing at The Schoolhouse in Lower Cabot 

Hilton Park, a folk trio from Maine, will be playing at Brandon Music on Saturday May 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy will be playing at a house concert in East Montpelier on Friday May 10th at 7 p.m. with an optional potluck dinner at 6.  For reservations and information please call 802 223-1234.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday May 11th.  David Millstone is the caller, and live music will be provided by Gypsy Minor. Dancing begins at 8 p..m.

Tags: 
VPR Music