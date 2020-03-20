We're Here For You: Expanded Programming To Help Navigate The Coronavirus Pandemic

Like many of you, at VPR we have been closely monitoring, responding to and reporting on the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation here in Vermont, across the country and around the world.

Our staff has come together (at a social distance) to ensure we keep ourselves safe while continuing our broadcast and news-gathering operations—while preparing as best we can for whatever comes next.

We know how important it is to have accurate, timely information right now, and that you’re counting on VPR more than ever to provide it. We’ve expanded our programming in response to this outbreak. Here’s how to get it:

Our coronavirus page at VPR.org is where to look for the latest numbers of confirmed cases and a daily live blog of updates from around the state. Our reporters are sharing the stories of people across the state to hear how this crisis is affecting the economy, the healthcare system and everyday life.

We have expanded local newscasts to every hour between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. so you have the latest updates throughout the day.

Vermont Edition has expanded to two hours per day, from noon-2 p.m., to amplify more listener voices and bring Vermonters together. The additional hour will focus on your experiences, but also resources and helpful diversions such as music and culture.

On Friday mornings at 9 a.m., Morning Edition Host Mitch Wertlieb will host a live call-in program focused on your stories and experiences.

Email updates: Subscribe to get our daily coronavirus briefing each evening, which wraps up the major developments of the day.

We’re carrying live coverage of briefings by the White House, Gov. Phil Scott and other officials as they happen.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram for the latest.

Together with our partners at NPR, VPR will carry special national programming as well. Monday-Thursday at 9 p.m., listen for “The National Conversation with All Things Considered,” focused on the global coronavirus crisis, using audience voices as well as interviews. On Saturdays at 1 p.m., we’ll broadcast “Coronavirus – A Weekly Report From NPR News,” hosted by Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Finally, I want to thank you: we couldn’t provide any of this essential coverage without the support of our members and business sponsors. We know some of you are going through a difficult time, and we promise we’ll be with you every step of the way as this story evolves. Thank you for being there for us.