As West Coast Smoke Fills East Coast Skies, How New England Is Experiencing Climate Change

By & 1 hour ago
  • A red sun rises in a smokey sky above Camel's Hump on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
    A red sun rises in a smokey sky above Camel's Hump on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The National Weather Service in Burlington notes the smoke from West Coast wildfires is too high in the atmosphere to smell.
    Matthew Smith / VPR

Live Monday discussion: Smoke from wildfires raging on the West Coast was clouding Vermont skies last week. But the effects of climate change may be different across the country: drought in Vermont and New Hampshire, wildfires out west and "history-making rains" to the East and Gulf Coasts amid an unusually-active Atlantic hurricane season. We talk with a climate expert about the global and local resonance of climate change in New England.

Our guest is:

  • Justin Mankin, assistant professor of geography and principle investigator at Dartmouth’s Climate Modeling and Impacts Group

