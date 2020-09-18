As West Coast Smoke Fills East Coast Skies, How New England Is Experiencing Climate Change

Live Monday discussion: Smoke from wildfires raging on the West Coast was clouding Vermont skies last week. But the effects of climate change may be different across the country: drought in Vermont and New Hampshire, wildfires out west and "history-making rains" to the East and Gulf Coasts amid an unusually-active Atlantic hurricane season. We talk with a climate expert about the global and local resonance of climate change in New England.

Our guest is:

Justin Mankin, assistant professor of geography and principle investigator at Dartmouth’s Climate Modeling and Impacts Group

Breezy south winds are expected today in the St Lawrence and Champlain valleys, gusts up to about 30 mph. You may have noticed the smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere the past couple days, see image for more info. pic.twitter.com/VKF7ZPiFnH — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) September 16, 2020

