WFMT Radio Network Opera Series 2019

By 30 minutes ago
  • LA Opera's production of 'The Barber of Seville'
    LA Opera's production of 'The Barber of Seville'

The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make this Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical. Designed to complement the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts, you'll hear the WFMT Opera Series for 29 weeks to complete the year.

Download the entire 2019 schedule here.

Royal Opera House (Presented in partnership with the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union)

May 18                                    Falstaff / Verdi / Royal Opera

May 25                                    Das Rheingold / Wagner / Royal Opera

June 1                                      Die Walküre / Wagner / Royal Opera

June 8                                      Siegfried / Wagner / Royal Opera

June 15                                    Simon Boccanegra / Verdi / Royal Opera

June 22                                    The Queen of Spades / Tchaikovsky / Royal Opera

June 29                                    La forza del destino / Verdi / Royal Opera

July 6                                       Billy Budd / Britten / Royal Opera

July 13                                     Andrea Chénier / Giordano / Royal Opera

 

Operas from RAI, Italy (Presented in partnership with Rai and the European Broadcasting Union)

July 20                                    Adina / Rossini / Rossini Opera Festival (Pesaro)

July 27                                    Orfeo et Euridice / Gluck / Teatro dell’Opera (Rome)

August 3                                 Attila / Verdi / La Scala (Milan)

 

Lyric Opera of Chicago

August 10                                Norma / Bellini

August 17                                The Magic Flute / Mozart

August 24                                Lucia di Lammermoor / Donizetti

August 31                                Don Quichotte / Massenet

September 7                            Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky

September 14                          Les Troyens / Berlioz

 

LA Opera

September 21                        Don Carlo / Verdi

September 28                       The Clemency of Titus / Mozart

October 5                                Macbeth / Verdi

October 12                              Tales of Hoffmann / Offenbach

October 19                              Carmen / Bizet

 

OperaDelaware

October 26                              Il Tabarro; Suor Angelica / Puccini

November 2                            Gianni Schicchi; Buoso’s Ghost / Puccini; Ching

November 9                            Amleto / Faccio

 

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

November 16                          Marriage of Figaro / Mozart

 

Opera Southwest

November 23                          Norma / Bellini

November 30                          Ali Baba (1871) / Bottesini

