WFMT Radio Network Opera Series 2019

The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make this Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical. Designed to complement the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts, you'll hear the WFMT Opera Series for 29 weeks to complete the year.
Download the entire 2019 schedule here.
Royal Opera House (Presented in partnership with the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union)
May 18 Falstaff / Verdi / Royal Opera
May 25 Das Rheingold / Wagner / Royal Opera
June 1 Die Walküre / Wagner / Royal Opera
June 8 Siegfried / Wagner / Royal Opera
June 15 Simon Boccanegra / Verdi / Royal Opera
June 22 The Queen of Spades / Tchaikovsky / Royal Opera
June 29 La forza del destino / Verdi / Royal Opera
July 6 Billy Budd / Britten / Royal Opera
July 13 Andrea Chénier / Giordano / Royal Opera
Operas from RAI, Italy (Presented in partnership with Rai and the European Broadcasting Union)
July 20 Adina / Rossini / Rossini Opera Festival (Pesaro)
July 27 Orfeo et Euridice / Gluck / Teatro dell’Opera (Rome)
August 3 Attila / Verdi / La Scala (Milan)
Lyric Opera of Chicago
August 10 Norma / Bellini
August 17 The Magic Flute / Mozart
August 24 Lucia di Lammermoor / Donizetti
August 31 Don Quichotte / Massenet
September 7 Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky
September 14 Les Troyens / Berlioz
LA Opera
September 21 Don Carlo / Verdi
September 28 The Clemency of Titus / Mozart
October 5 Macbeth / Verdi
October 12 Tales of Hoffmann / Offenbach
October 19 Carmen / Bizet
OperaDelaware
October 26 Il Tabarro; Suor Angelica / Puccini
November 2 Gianni Schicchi; Buoso’s Ghost / Puccini; Ching
November 9 Amleto / Faccio
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
November 16 Marriage of Figaro / Mozart
Opera Southwest
November 23 Norma / Bellini
November 30 Ali Baba (1871) / Bottesini