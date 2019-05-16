WFMT Radio Network Opera Series 2019

The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make this Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical. Designed to complement the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts, you'll hear the WFMT Opera Series for 29 weeks to complete the year.

Download the entire 2019 schedule here.

Royal Opera House (Presented in partnership with the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union)

May 18 Falstaff / Verdi / Royal Opera

May 25 Das Rheingold / Wagner / Royal Opera

June 1 Die Walküre / Wagner / Royal Opera

June 8 Siegfried / Wagner / Royal Opera

June 15 Simon Boccanegra / Verdi / Royal Opera

June 22 The Queen of Spades / Tchaikovsky / Royal Opera

June 29 La forza del destino / Verdi / Royal Opera

July 6 Billy Budd / Britten / Royal Opera

July 13 Andrea Chénier / Giordano / Royal Opera

Operas from RAI, Italy (Presented in partnership with Rai and the European Broadcasting Union)

July 20 Adina / Rossini / Rossini Opera Festival (Pesaro)

July 27 Orfeo et Euridice / Gluck / Teatro dell’Opera (Rome)

August 3 Attila / Verdi / La Scala (Milan)

Lyric Opera of Chicago

August 10 Norma / Bellini

August 17 The Magic Flute / Mozart

August 24 Lucia di Lammermoor / Donizetti

August 31 Don Quichotte / Massenet

September 7 Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky

September 14 Les Troyens / Berlioz

LA Opera

September 21 Don Carlo / Verdi

September 28 The Clemency of Titus / Mozart

October 5 Macbeth / Verdi

October 12 Tales of Hoffmann / Offenbach

October 19 Carmen / Bizet

OperaDelaware

October 26 Il Tabarro; Suor Angelica / Puccini

November 2 Gianni Schicchi; Buoso’s Ghost / Puccini; Ching

November 9 Amleto / Faccio

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

November 16 Marriage of Figaro / Mozart

Opera Southwest

November 23 Norma / Bellini

November 30 Ali Baba (1871) / Bottesini