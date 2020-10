WFMT Radio Network Opera Series 2020

The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make the WFMT Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical.

Download the entire series booklet here.

Royal Opera House (UK)

SEPTEMBER 5 Fidelio / Beethoven

Opera Southwest

SEPTEMBER 12 - Bless Me, Ultima / Armienta

SEPTEMBER 19 - Lohengrin / Wagner

SEPTEMBER 26 - Don Giovanni / Mozart

OCTOBER 3 - Death in Venice / Britten

OCTOBER 10 - Don Pasquale / Donizetti

OCTOBER 17 - Werther / Massenet

OCTOBER 24 - Agrippina / Handel

Operas from the European Broadcasting Union: Hamburg State Opera

OCTOBER 31 - Norma / Bellini

Opera Delaware

NOVEMBER 7 - Scalia/Ginsberg & Trial by Jury / Wang/Sullivan

Operas from the European Broadcasting Union: La Scala, Milan (IT)

NOVEMBER 14 - Tosca / Puccini

NOVEMBER 21 - Il Turco in Italia / Rossini

Operas from the European Broadcasting Union: Liceu Opera Barcelona (ES)

NOVEMBER 28 - Cavalleria rusticana & Pagliacci / Mascagni/Leoncavallo