What A Committee Reviewing Abuse Allegations Against The Catholic Church Learned

4 minutes ago
  • Diocese of Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne joins
    Diocese of Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne joins "Vermont Edition" to discuss the findings of a lay commission that reviewed files for allegations of child sexual abuse by a member of the clergy.
    Patrick Semansky / Associated Press/File

Live call-in discussion: As the clergy abuse scandal in the Catholic Church continues to unfold, Vermont has not been immune. Last fall, Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington created a committee of lay people to examine the files of Vermont priests for reports of child sexual abuse. We'll hear what they found.

Joining us are Bishop Coyne and Jon Mahoney, a member of the committee, to discuss how the review was conducted and allegations substantiated.

Post your questions or comments below.

Broadcast on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Bishop Coyne Gives An Update On Vermont's Synod, St. Joseph's Investigations

By & Nov 20, 2018
Bishop Coyne at a June 2018 ordination ceremony at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Burlington.
Jillian Alderman / Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, courtesy

Bishop Christopher Coyne is leading a synod within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington. For more than a year, he's met with clergy, church officials and lay men and women to discuss low church membership and attracting young people and families to the church. 

But the past year has seen other issues arise that continue to shake the Catholic Church and Vermont's Burlington diocese specifically.

Burlington Diocese Will Cooperate With Orphanage Abuse Investigation

By Sep 10, 2018
Bishop Christopher Coyne speaks at a podium.
Andy Duback / Associated Press

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington will cooperate with a task force investigating decades-old abuse allegations at a now-closed Burlington orphanage.

Burlington Bishop Calls Synod To Attract, Retain Vermont Catholics

By & Feb 7, 2018
Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne has called for the diocese's first synod since 1962.
Sid Hastings / Associated Press

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington is concerned about active membership in the church and the need to attract young people and their families. Now the diocese has called its first synod in more than five decades to decide issues of doctrine as they pertain to attracting new church members.

Adult Victims Of Childhood Sex Abuse In New York Can Sue Alleged Abusers

By editor Aug 14, 2019

A new law that goes into effect Wednesday, gives adult victims of childhood sex abuse in New York one year to bring civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers and the institutions that may have allowed the abuse.

The one-year filing period is known as a "look-back window," and allows victims to bring cases that used to be beyond the state's statute of limitations that legislators overhauled this year. Manhattan Assemblymember Yuh-line Niou is one of the people who voted for the new law, touting it at a news conference on Tuesday.