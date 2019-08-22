What A Committee Reviewing Abuse Allegations Against The Catholic Church Learned

Live call-in discussion: As the clergy abuse scandal in the Catholic Church continues to unfold, Vermont has not been immune. Last fall, Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington created a committee of lay people to examine the files of Vermont priests for reports of child sexual abuse. We'll hear what they found.

Joining us are Bishop Coyne and Jon Mahoney, a member of the committee, to discuss how the review was conducted and allegations substantiated.

Broadcast on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.