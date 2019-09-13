What Do We Really Know About Vaping?

Live call-in discussion: Concerns about addiction to vaping products, especially among younger users, have raised great concerns within the medical community. But with recent deaths related to vaping and hundreds of suspected cases of lung disease, that concern is now widespread. Vermont Edition looks at what we now know about vaping.

Joining us to look into the science of vaping is Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist, and Sarah Copeland, tobacco cessation specialist at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.