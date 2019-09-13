Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Do We Really Know About Vaping?

By & 1 minute ago
    Vaporized smoking products are believed to have led to hundreds of cases of lung disease and several deaths. "Vermont Edition" learns what is known about the science of vaping products.
    ThomasVogel / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Concerns about addiction to vaping products, especially among younger users, have raised great concerns within the medical community. But with recent deaths related to vaping and hundreds of suspected cases of lung disease, that concern is now widespread. Vermont Edition looks at what we now know about vaping.

Joining us to look into the science of vaping is Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist, and Sarah Copeland, tobacco cessation specialist at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Share your questions or comments about vaping and e-cigarette products below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Health
Vaping
E-Cigarettes

Vitamin E Suspected In Serious Lung Problems Among People Who Vaped Cannabis

By Joe Neel, Allison Aubrey Sep 6, 2019

It's still a mystery — what's causing the cluster of severe respiratory illnesses among people who've used e-cigarettes? The FDA says there have been at least 215 reported cases in 25 states.

Nearly three dozen of those cases are in New York state, and investigators there say they are now zeroing in on vitamin E as a possible culprit. Health officials say state lab tests detected high levels of vitamin E in cartridges of cannabis vaping products used by people who vaped and suffered serious lung damage.

Teens And Vaping: The Popular Trend Leaves Schools, State Searching For Solutions

By , & Jun 4, 2018
E-cigarettes like the Juul have caught on with teens in a big way, and schools have been struggling to keep up. We'll talk about vaping's new popularity, and the health issues involved.
Steven Senne / AP

The popularity of vaping among young people is sounding alarm bells for educators and health professionals, as trendy e-cigarettes like the Juul are becoming a more common sight in middle and high schools. We're talking about where the rise in this behavior is coming from, the health issues at stake and what schools and the state are doing in response.

Will Vermont's New E-Cigarette Tax Lead To A Vaping Black Market?

By & Jul 12, 2019
A sign highlighting concerns about Vermont's new e-cigarette tax spurring a vaping black market hangs outside Tom Massey's Good Stuff shop in Essex Junction.
Matthew Smith / VPR

E-cigarettes are the target of a hefty new state tax — one experts say should reduce teen vaping. But could the new tax lead to a vaping black market in Vermont?