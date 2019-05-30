Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Happened? House, Senate Leaders Give Their Take On Legislative Session's End

By & 11 minutes ago
  • House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Tim Ashe join
    House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Tim Ashe join "Vermont Edition" to discuss what was and wasn't accomplished in the recent legislative session.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: With large Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, it seemed in January that the Vermont Legislature would easily pass longstanding progressive priorities like raising the minimum wage and establishing a paid family leave plan. But the House and Senate just quietly adjourned the 2019 session without legislation on either issue. What kept lawmakers from finding agreement on these key issues?

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Tim Ashe join Vermont Edition to talk about the politics of the session that just ended.

Post your questions or comments below about what transpired in the recent legislative session.

Broadcast on Friday, May 31, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Mitzi Johnson
Tim Ashe
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Vermont Senate Adjourns Session, Pushing Paid Leave & Minimum Wage Efforts To 2020

By May 29, 2019
The empty Vermont Senate chamber
Oliver Parini / For VPR, File

On Wednesday evening, the Vermont Senate reconvened in Montpelier to officially adjourn the 2019 legislative session.

Senate lawmakers had hoped their House counterparts would join them at the Statehouse Wednesday, to give one last shot at passing the paid leave and minimum wage proposals. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson declined that overture, however, and the two bills will be held over until 2020.

Reporters Share The Latest From The Statehouse

By & May 23, 2019
As the first year of the biennium comes to a close, "Vermont Edition" looks at what was accomplished at the Statehouse.
Ric Cengeri / VPR FILE

As Vermont's legislative session comes to a close, the House and Senate have negotiated and modified bills in the hopes of getting them to the governor's desk. We’ll hear from some of the state's top political reporters on the last-minute maneuvering that took place in Montpelier.

Gov. Scott On The Close Of The 2019 Legislative Session

By & May 22, 2019
Gov. Phil Scott faces decisions about which bills to sign, veto or allow to become legislation without a signature.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As the legislative session comes to a close, some of the most widely-watched bills are nearing the finish line in Montpelier – including minimum wage, paid family leave, and a bill preserving abortion rights. We're talking to Gov. Phil Scott, who faces a number of decisions on whether to sign, veto, or allow legislation to pass without his signature.