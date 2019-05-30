What Happened? House, Senate Leaders Give Their Take On Legislative Session's End

Live call-in discussion: With large Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, it seemed in January that the Vermont Legislature would easily pass longstanding progressive priorities like raising the minimum wage and establishing a paid family leave plan. But the House and Senate just quietly adjourned the 2019 session without legislation on either issue. What kept lawmakers from finding agreement on these key issues?

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Tim Ashe join Vermont Edition to talk about the politics of the session that just ended.

Broadcast on Friday, May 31, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.