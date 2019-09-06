Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What The History Of Opium Teaches Us About The Opioid Epidemic

By & 1 hour ago
  • Left, an opium poppy after the opium-rich latex has been harvested from the flower's capsule. Right, co-authors David Blistein and Dr. John Halpern's new book on the history of opium.
    Left, an opium poppy after the opium-rich latex has been harvested from the flower's capsule. Right, co-authors David Blistein and Dr. John Halpern's new book on the history of opium.
    Photo: Laughlin Elkind via Wikimedia Creative Commons / Cover: Hachette Books, courtesy

Live call-in discussion: The opioid crisis claims thousands of lives every year in the United States. Distinctions between oxycontin, heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl are sadly all too common to Vermonters. We're talking with the authors of a new book, Opium: How An Ancient Flower Shaped And Poisoned Our World, about what the history of the drug can tell us about today's addiction and overdose crisis.

Dr. John Halpern, a Massachusetts psychiatrist who worked as the medical director of the Boston Center for Addiction Treatment, joins Vermont writer David Blistein to discuss opium through the ages, its use in modern medicine, the role of opioids in law and public policy and the present opioid epidemic.

Share your questions about or experiences with opioids below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Opioid Addiction
Health
Author
Books

Related Content

Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay Oklahoma $572 Million In Opioid Trial

By editor Aug 26, 2019

Updated at 7:04 p.m. ET

An Oklahoma judge has ruled that drugmaker Johnson & Johnson helped ignite the state's opioid crisis by deceptively marketing painkillers, and must pay $572 million to the state.

Oklahoma sought $17.5 billion, blaming Johnson & Johnson for fueling the crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people in the state.

It's The Go-To Drug To Treat Opioid Addiction. Why Won't More Pharmacies Stock It?

By Nina Feldman Aug 13, 2019

Louis Morano knows what he needs, and he knows where to get it.

Morano, 29, has done seven stints in rehab for opioid addiction in the past 15 years. So, he has come to a mobile medical clinic parked on a corner of Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, in the geographical heart of the city's overdose crisis. People call the mobile clinic the "bupe bus."

Latest Story In 'Hooked' Series Tackles Opioid Addiction, Pregnancy And Stigma

By & Aug 23, 2019
A woman holds a copy of the weekly newspaper Seven Days featuring a story in the "Hooked" series on opioids and addiction.
Matthew Smith / VPR

The stigma surrounding opioid addiction is pervasive. Many grappling with it, and even those years into their recovery, often struggle to talk with their doctors or families about it. But when addiction and recovery intersect with pregnancy, that stigma is only amplified. 

For Some Opioid Users, Homelessness Becomes Barrier To Treatment

By Jul 8, 2019
Brenda Siegel and Shawn O'Dell seated on an outdoor bench in Brattleboro, Vermont
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

State officials say a dramatic increase in treatment services for opioid use disorder has mostly eliminated waitlists for Vermonters trying to get into recovery, but some active opioid users in Brattleboro say they continue to face barriers to care.