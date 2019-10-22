Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Inspires A Bright Outlook In Vermont's Rural Communities?

By , & 47 seconds ago
  • Donut graph showing how optimistic Vermonters are about future of their community. 19% said very optimistic, 47% somewhat optimistic, 6% neither optimistic or pessimistic, 18% somewhat pessimistic, 7% very pessimistic, 2% don't know/refused.
    The VPR - Vermont PBS Rural Life Survey asked Vermonters about their optimism for the future of their community. About two-thirds of respondents said they were either "very optimistic" or "somewhat optimistic."
    Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

Live call-in discussion: Data released this week from the Vermont Rural Life Survey, a part of VPR and Vermont PBS's This Land project, reveal 66% of respondents are optimistic about the future of their communities. On the next Vermont Edition, we'll explore the reasons behind this positive outlook and take a look at what makes Vermont communities strong.

Joining the discussion will be Michael Wood-Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Front Porch Forum, an online platform that connects neighbors to their local community, and Tom Gilbert, owner of Black Dirt Farm in Stannard and Stannard's town moderator.

We'll also hear from John Castle, superintendent of the North Country Supervisory Union, about his hopes for the future of rural schools in the Northeast Kingdom.

Explore the survey results here, and share your thoughts on the future of your community below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Credit Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

This fall, VPR and Vermont PBS are collaborating to present This Land: The Changing Story of Rural Vermont to explore the challenges and opportunities of living in rural Vermont — from health care and education to the economy, housing, workforce training and so much more.

This project was made possible by our supporters, and by AARP Vermont and the Vermont Community Foundation.

Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Education
Community
This Land
Northeast Kingdom

