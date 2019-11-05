Related Program: 
What New Federal Hemp Regulations Mean For Vermont Growers

    Bales of hemp wait to be processed at Northeast Processing in Brattleboro. Last week the USDA released new interim rules for hemp.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week released a new set of interim rules for how hemp plants will be regulated under federal law. The rules come roughly a year after the 2018 Farm Bill allowed for commerical hemp cultivation. Vermont and other states already have a budding hemp industry. We'll hear how state regulators are making sense of — and offering feedback on — the new federal regulations.

Vermont Edition talked to VPR reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman about what the federal rules mean for hemp growers in the Green Mountain State, and how state and federal testing requirements compare when it comes to THC content, the chemical in cannabis plants that get users high. 

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vt. Ag Official: USDA's Hemp Rules Less About Farmers, More About Law Enforcement

By Oct 30, 2019
Hemp buds hang to dry
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its long-anticipated rules governing the cultivation of hemp across the country, but a Vermont Agency of Agriculture official said the federal proposal doesn't go far enough to support farmers.

'Like A Gold Rush!' Vermont's Booming Summer Hemp Crop

By & Aug 2, 2019
A registered grower plants hemp in a Charlotte field on July 3, 2019. The number of registered hemp growers in Vermont has more than doubled since last year.
Elodie Reed / VPR

The acres of hemp being grown in Vermont, as well as the number of people registered to grow or process the crop in the state, have all more than doubled in the last year. But a late growing season and potential bottlenecks to harvesting and processing the plant pose looming challenges. We're talking with growers and state regulators about Vermont's booming — if fledgling — hemp industry.

The Business Of Cannabis In Vermont Today

By & Nov 7, 2017
Hemp plants at Green Mountain CBD's farm in Hardwick, taken earlier this year.
Jon Kalish / For VPR

Growing hemp became legal in Vermont in 2013 and today more than 90 people are registered to grow it here. Vermont Edition looks at the differences between hemp, CBD (Cannabidiol) and marijuana, and where these industries and products are in Vermont today.