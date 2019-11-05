What New Federal Hemp Regulations Mean For Vermont Growers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week released a new set of interim rules for how hemp plants will be regulated under federal law. The rules come roughly a year after the 2018 Farm Bill allowed for commerical hemp cultivation. Vermont and other states already have a budding hemp industry. We'll hear how state regulators are making sense of — and offering feedback on — the new federal regulations.

Vermont Edition talked to VPR reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman about what the federal rules mean for hemp growers in the Green Mountain State, and how state and federal testing requirements compare when it comes to THC content, the chemical in cannabis plants that get users high.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.