What Sanders' Heart Attack Means For The Democratic Primary

    Sen. Bernie Sanders at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Dartmouth College. A week later, Sanders underwent a medical procedure for what was ultimately found to be a heart attack.
Live call-in discussion: How will Sen. Bernie Sander's recent heart attack affect the 2020 Democratic presidential race? His campaign says there will be little impact, and he'll be back in action for the fourth Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 15. We're talking with reporters in Vermont, New Hampshire and Iowa about how the dynamics of the race are shifting.

Sanders is one of just eight candidates to have met both polling and donor requirements to participate in the next round of debates. The Vermont Senator acknowledged that voters may take his age and recent health scare into account when deciding whether to support him in the race.

Joining Vermont Edition for a discussion on how Sanders' heart attack and campaign event cancellations are affecting the 2020 presidential race are:

Broadcast live Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

