What Special Education Looks Like In Vermont During COVID-19

By & 52 minutes ago
  • Sidewalk message written in chalk, with a globe, reading We are ALL in this TOGETHER
    Vermont schools have been back in session four weeks now, and some special education students are still remote, while others are back in their classrooms. This message welcomed students back to Milton Elementary in early September.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Live noon discussion: Vermont schools have been back in session for exactly four weeks. This hour, we'll check in with Vermont's Special Education Director about what the state is doing to ensure that kids are getting connected to the right resources, whether in-person or remotely. We'll also hear about the challenges and triumphs of those working in special education during the pandemic and the families that rely on them.

Our guests are:

  • Adam Tronsen, special education teacher at Mount Anthony Union Middle School in Bennington
  • Jacqueline Kelleher, State Director of Special Education
  • Karen Price, Co-Director of Family Support at the Vermont Family Network

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

