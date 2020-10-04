What Trump's COVID-19 Condition Means For The Office, Campaign & Election

Live Monday discussion: President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. His doctors say his health continues to improve, and he could be discharged as soon as Monday. This hour, we discuss what the president's condition means for his job as commander in chief, for the campaign and for the coming election. We also examine the implications of a growing number of U.S. senators testing positive for COVID-19 on the confirmation process for a new Supreme Court nominee.

Our guests are:

Lisa Holmes , UVM associate professor specializing in American judicial politics, constitutional law and gender and law

, UVM associate professor specializing in American judicial politics, constitutional law and gender and law Dante Scala, political science professor at the University of New Hampshire studying elections, campaigns, voter behavior and the presidential nomination process

Have a question about the developing news and its effect on the 2020 election? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.