Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Trump's COVID-19 Condition Means For The Office, Campaign & Election

By & 33 minutes ago
  • A split image of former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump both wearing dark masks at summer campaign events.
    Former Vice President Biden, left, at a June 2020 campaign event; President Trump, right, in a July 2020 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. This hour, what Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis means a month before the election.
    Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

Live Monday discussion: President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. His doctors say his health continues to improve, and he could be discharged as soon as Monday. This hour, we discuss what the president's condition means for his job as commander in chief, for the campaign and for the coming election. We also examine the implications of a growing number of U.S. senators testing positive for COVID-19 on the confirmation process for a new Supreme Court nominee.

Our guests are:

  • Lisa Holmes, UVM associate professor specializing in American judicial politics, constitutional law and gender and law
  • Dante Scala, political science professor at the University of New Hampshire studying elections, campaigns, voter behavior and the presidential nomination process

Have a question about the developing news and its effect on the 2020 election? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Election 2020
Coronavirus
Donald Trump

Related Content

Doctors: Trump Being Treated With Steroid But Could Be Discharged As Early As Monday

By 4 hours ago

Updated at 2:35 p.m. ET

President Trump has experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the course of his COVID-19 diagnosis and is now also being treated with a steroid, but could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as early as Monday, his physicians told reporters during a briefing Sunday.

Timeline: What We Know Of President Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis, Treatment

By Oct 3, 2020

Updated at 3:20 p.m. ET on Sunday

President Trump is hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as he faces COVID-19.

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus, and he was taken to Walter Reed Friday evening.

The rest of the timeline, as laid out by White House officials and Trump's physician, Sean Conley, has at times been unclear. Here's what we know about what happened when: