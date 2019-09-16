Related Program: 
What Two Middlebury Students Learned About Science From 19th Century Whalers

By & 53 seconds ago
  • A depiction of whalers plying their trade in the 1850s.
    Courtesy of Smithsonian Libraries / Creative Commons

Later this week, Middlebury College is hosting a symposium focusing on the future of the world's oceans. One of the discussions features two Middlebury College students, Jennifer Crandall and Caitlin Dicara, who will be sharing some of what they learned in a semester spent focusing on both marine ecology and the history of whaling.

As part of their SEA semester, Dicara and Crandall, along with students from other colleges, spent some time studying in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. The other part of the semester was spent sailing a tall ship off the coast of New Zealand.

The SEA program overlays scientific study with a deep look at American whaling history from the 19th century. In advance of their talk, the two Middlebury seniors shared their experience with Vermont Edition.

Other talks schedule for the Middlebury symposium will include marine scientists focusing on ocean plastics, marine protected areas, how melting sea ice affects weather patterns and what direct action and activism means when poachers and environmentalists go head to head in the middle of the ocean.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

