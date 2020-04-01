Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Vermonters Need — And How You Can Help — In Response To COVID-19

By , & & Emily Aiken 1 hour ago
  • belchonock / iStock

Live 12 p.m. discussion: As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, many Vermont businesses and non-profits are asking for donations to help with a lack of supplies and hands. This hour, we hear what Vermont organizations still need and how people can help. 

Our guests are:

Share your questions or personal experiences in the comments below. 

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
The Vermont Economy
Food & Agriculture
Vermont Foodbank

Related Content

As Vermont Prepares For Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Governor Calls For Volunteers

By Abagael Giles 4 hours ago
Volunteer Serves Food to Driver
The Vermont Food Bank, Courtesy

Just one week after issuing an executive order advising Vermonters to “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” Gov. Phil Scott has put out a call for volunteers and set up a new web portal to organize and connect them

Vermont's First Milk Bank Offers Nutritional Choice For New Parents

By Jan 27, 2020
Bottles with blue caps and labels that say "pasteurized human milk."
Jane Lindholm / VPR

At the newly opened Vermont Donor Milk Center in Essex Junction, there is a bar.

"We offer hot beverages, cold beverages," said the nonprofit's co-executive director Rachel Foxx. "And donor human milk."

Diaper Bank Opens In Chittenden County, Partners With Food Shelves

By Mar 7, 2019
Stacks of diapers in a row.
Vrabelpeter1 / iStock

Food shelves rarely stock diapers, and families can't use federal subsidies like WIC or SNAP to buy them. To address this need, a new diaper bank is opening to serve communities in Chittenden County.