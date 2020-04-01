What Vermonters Need — And How You Can Help — In Response To COVID-19

Live 12 p.m. discussion: As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, many Vermont businesses and non-profits are asking for donations to help with a lack of supplies and hands. This hour, we hear what Vermont organizations still need and how people can help.
Our guests are:
- John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Food Bank
- Amanda Herzberger, Chair of the Diaper Bank program for the Junior League of Champlain Valley
- Mary Brant, Biomedical Field Marketing and Communications manager for the American Red Cross, Vermont and New Hampshire region
- Amy Wenger, registered nurse, co-founder and executive director of the Vermont Donor Milk Center in Essex Junction
Broadcast live on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.