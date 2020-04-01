What Vermonters Need — And How You Can Help — In Response To COVID-19

Live 12 p.m. discussion: As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, many Vermont businesses and non-profits are asking for donations to help with a lack of supplies and hands. This hour, we hear what Vermont organizations still need and how people can help.

Our guests are:

Share your questions or personal experiences in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.