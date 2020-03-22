Related Program: 
What Vermont's 'Essential Persons' List Is For, And Who's On It

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Department of Public Works worker closes a playground at an elementary school in Walpole, Mass., on Friday, Mar. 20 out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus.
    Department of Public Works worker closes a playground at an elementary school in Walpole, Mass., on Friday, Mar. 20 out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus. We're talking about Vermont's "essential persons" and emergency childcare.
    Steven Senne / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: Vermont schools and child care centers were ordered closed last week, but child care is being made available to "essential" workers, those deemed critical to keeping the state running. But how is the state determining who fits the definition of "essential"? 

Our guests are:

  • Mike Schirling, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety
  • Ken Schatz, commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families
  • Aly Richards, CEO of Lets Grow Kids, a nonprofit child care advocacy organization working with the state to connect essential workers with emergency child care.
  • Vicki Senni, co-director of Turtle Island Children’s Center in Montpelier, an independent childcare center planning to reopen to provide emergency childcare.

Share your questions about essential workers and emergency childcare in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Mar. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

