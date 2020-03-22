What Vermont's 'Essential Persons' List Is For, And Who's On It

Live call-in discussion: Vermont schools and child care centers were ordered closed last week, but child care is being made available to "essential" workers, those deemed critical to keeping the state running. But how is the state determining who fits the definition of "essential"?

Our guests are:

Mike Schirling , commissioner of the Department of Public Safety

, CEO of Lets Grow Kids, a nonprofit child care advocacy organization working with the state to connect essential workers with emergency child care. Vicki Senni, co-director of Turtle Island Children’s Center in Montpelier, an independent childcare center planning to reopen to provide emergency childcare.

Broadcast live on Monday, Mar. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 8 p.m.