What The VPR/'Seven Days' Investigation Reveals About Vermont's Eldercare Facilities

Live call-in discussion: A joint investigation by VPR and Seven Days uncovered inadequate care and staffing across Vermont’s eldercare facilities, deficiencies that ultimately led to indignities, injuries and at least five deaths.

We're talking to the reporters behind the Worse For Care series about the challenges faced by Vermont's assisted living and residential care homes.

VPR investigative reporter Emily Corwin and Seven Days reporter Derek Brouwer, along with Seven Days data editor Andrea Suozzo, combed through more than 12,000 pages of records and nearly 500 formal complaints of eldercare facilities in the state. And on the next Vermont Edition, Corwin and Brouwer will explain what these findings reveal about the eldercare needs and resources available in Vermont.

They'll also talk about the Vermont Eldercare Navigator and ways the public can use the database, which was built by Suozzo of Seven Days.

Share your questions or comments about the Worse For Care series in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

“Worse for Care” is a joint investigation by Vermont Public Radio and Seven Days into assisted living and residential care homes for the elderly. In addition to publishing stories over four weeks, we’ve launched the Vermont Elder Care Navigator, a searchable database at eldercare.sevendaysvt.com.

It was produced by: at VPR, Emily Corwin, reporter, and Mark Davis, editor; and at Seven Days, Derek Brouwer, reporter, Andrea Suozzo, data editor, Matthew Roy and Candace Page, editors, and James Buck, photographer.

