What Vt. Might Learn From Iceland About Preventing Substance Abuse

Vermont, like the rest of the country, is dealing with an opioid abuse crisis. And all ideas are on the table for ways to help people who are struggling with addiction and prevent people from becoming addicted in the first place. An approach known as the Icelandic method targets the environment that young people are growing up in.

This method seems to be showing striking results in Iceland by creating healthy policy-assisted environments for young people. A strong proponent of that approach is Catherine Antley of South Burlington. She has been trying to spread awareness about the Icelandic method and is hoping Vermont will apply it in our communities.

Antley spoke with Vermont Edition about this prevention model.

