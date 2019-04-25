Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Vt. Might Learn From Iceland About Preventing Substance Abuse

By & 5 minutes ago
  • A method of substance abuse prevention adopted in Iceland has resulted in a substantial drop in drug and alcohol use in that country's youth.
    A method of substance abuse prevention adopted in Iceland has resulted in a substantial drop in drug and alcohol use in that country's youth.
    Evelyn Paris / Unsplash

Vermont, like the rest of the country, is dealing with an opioid abuse crisis. And all ideas are on the table for ways to help people who are struggling with addiction and prevent people from becoming addicted in the first place. An approach known as the Icelandic method targets the environment that young people are growing up in.

This method seems to be showing striking results in Iceland by creating healthy policy-assisted environments for young people. A strong proponent of that approach is Catherine Antley of South Burlington. She has been trying to spread awareness about the Icelandic method and is hoping Vermont will apply it in our communities. 

Antley spoke with Vermont Edition about this prevention model.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Opioid Addiction

Related Content

Fentanyl: Separating The Myths From The Real Dangers

By & Apr 17, 2019
We're talking about the science of fentanyl and its effects on the body.
Rick Bowmer / AP

The synthetic opioid fentanyl is causing deadly overdoses to spike across the country. But while concerns have been raised about accidental exposure, it is incredibly unlikely that chance contact with the substance through skin or inhalation can be toxic. We're talking about the science behind fentanyl and how it acts on the body, plus which dangers are real and which are overblown.

Voices Of Addiction And Recovery

By & Apr 18, 2018
There are many different paths to addiction and to recovery.
ansonsaw / iStock

In his 2014 State of the State address, Gov. Peter Shumlin highlighted the severity and far-reaching impact of Vermont's opioid crisis. Four years later, the state is still struggling with the deadly effects of that crisis. We're talking to Vermonters who have lived with addiction and are now in recovery, to hear their thoughts on the topic.

Through Peer Recovery, Wayne Miller Looks To The Roots Of Addiction

By Jan 9, 2019
Wayne Miller of White River Junction has been in recovery for several years. He's now a program manager at the Center for Recovery Resources in Claremont, New Hampshire.
Betty Smith / VPR

Five years ago this week, former Gov. Peter Shumlin called for a statewide response to drug addiction. Wayne Miller of White River Junction is in recovery from opioid addiction, and he's spent much of the last five years working to help others stay clean.