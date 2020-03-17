What Would You Like To Hear From Brave Little State?

These are strange times. As we plan our next episode — and our general approach in the age of COVID-19 — we want to make sure our choices stay people-powered.

So, in Brave Little State's ongoing effort to make our journalism more inclusive and transparent (and fun, when appropriate) we are running a meta voting round. This is for the episode we'll release on April 3. Given the way time is moving right now, April feels like about a light year away. What do you think would be most useful in a few weeks?

If you have other ideas for work we can do (at home, or from a safe social distance), or ways we can convene the BLS community (ditto) please let us know at share@vpr.net.

Explore all of VPR's coronavirus coverage here.

And look out for a hybrid episode on Friday, March 17. Originally, we were working on a listener question about home schooling in Vermont: How many people do it? How is it regulated? In light of the statewide school closures, we are now planning to record a conversation between a veteran home-schooling parent who also works from home, and one who is now in charge of their child/children's at-home education.

Finally, we welcome you to share your questions about Vermont anytime, whether they are related to the impacts of coronavirus, or not. You can do that right here:

