What You Need To Know About Vermont's New Tax-And-Regulate System For Cannabis

Live noon discussion: It's been in the works for years and now a bill has been passed: a tax-and-regulate system for recreational cannabis in Vermont. This hour, we'll look at how the law will work, the timeline for retail sales and some of the ongoing questions about whether the law adequately addresses social justice issues.

Our guests are:

Sen. Dick Sears, a Democrat from Bennington who was the primary sponsor of the bill.

a Democrat from Bennington who was the primary sponsor of the bill. Sen. Joe Benning, a Republican from Caledonia who was a sponsor of the bill.

a Republican from Caledonia who was a sponsor of the bill. Mark Hughes, the executive director of Justice For All and coordinator for the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, which has been campaigning against the bill.

the executive director of Justice For All and coordinator for the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, which has been campaigning against the bill. Geoffrey Pizzutillo, the executive director of the Vermont Growers Association.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

