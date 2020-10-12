Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What You Need To Know About Vermont's New Tax-And-Regulate System For Cannabis

By & 34 minutes ago
  • a hand holding up a cannabis leaf
    Gov. Scott let S.54, the tax-and-regulate system for recreational cannabis bill, become law on Oct. 7, 2020.
    Seastock / iStock

Live noon discussion: It's been in the works for years and now a bill has been passed: a tax-and-regulate system for recreational cannabis in Vermont. This hour, we'll look at how the law will work, the timeline for retail sales and some of the ongoing questions about whether the law adequately addresses social justice issues. 

Our guests are:

  • Sen. Dick Sears, a Democrat from Bennington who was the primary sponsor of the bill.
  • Sen. Joe Benning, a Republican from Caledonia who was a sponsor of the bill.
  • Mark Hughes, the executive director of Justice For All and coordinator for the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, which has been campaigning against the bill.
  • Geoffrey Pizzutillo, the executive director of the Vermont Growers Association.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at  noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Cannabis
Government & Politics
Racial Justice

Related Content

Gov. Allows Cannabis Sales To Become Law, Says More Needed On Equity, Prevention

By Oct 7, 2020
Gov. Phil Scott smiling with Mitzi Johnson in the background
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times Argus File

Gov. Phil Scott has allowed a commercial tax-and-regulate system for marijuana sales to become law without his signature.

September 2020 Poll: Support For Legal Pot Sales Grows Since July 2018

By Sep 23, 2020
A table with glass jars filled with pot
FangXiaNuo / iStock

Vermont could be getting a tax and regulate market for the sale of marijuana. The Legislature gave final approval to the cannabis bill this week, and it’s now in the hands of Gov. Phil Scott.

Seatbelt Issue Stalls Cannabis Bill, Coalition Calls For Racial Justice Provisions

By Aug 19, 2020
a hand holding up a cannabis leaf
Seastock / iStock

The Vermont House and Senate remain divided over legislation to establish a tax and regulate system for recreational marijuana sales. The largest disagreement is over a provision that stiffens enforcement of seatbelt laws.