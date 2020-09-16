What You Need To Know To Vote By Mail (Or In Person) In The Nov. 3 Election

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's new vote-by-mail system for the Nov. 3 election means every active registered voter will be sent a ballot in the mail by Oct. 1. Voters can mail back their completed ballot, drop it off at the clerk's office or bring it with them to the polls on Election Day. This hour, we talk through how the mail-in voting system will work and the various ways Vermonters will be voting come November.

Our guests are:

Jim Condos , Vermont's Secretary of State

, Vermont's Secretary of State John Odum, Montpelier town clerk

Check out VPR's Voter Guide for everything you need to know about registering, voting and ways to ensure your mail-in ballot is received and counted on time.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at noon.; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Have comments, questions or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.