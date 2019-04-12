What Your Clothes Say About You, And How To Change The Narrative

Live call-in discussion: Do the clothes you wear really reflect the person you are? Are your sartorial choices dictated by your job or other outside factors? Stasia Savasuk is a personal stylist and founder of Stasia’s Style School and she joins Vermont Edition to discuss the role your clothes play in who you are.

Savasuk has worked with a number of women to change their thoughts on what they wear and how that has translated into how they think of themselves. We'll discover how your perception of who you are inside can change with the choices you make every morning as you get dressed.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 15, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.