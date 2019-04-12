Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Your Clothes Say About You, And How To Change The Narrative

By & 1 hour ago
  • Personal stylist Stasia Savasuk believes there must be congruency between who you are inside and what you project through what you wear.
    Personal stylist Stasia Savasuk believes there must be congruency between who you are inside and what you project through what you wear.
    Gorodenkoff / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Do the clothes you wear really reflect the person you are? Are your sartorial choices dictated by your job or other outside factors? Stasia Savasuk is a personal stylist and founder of Stasia’s Style School and she joins Vermont Edition to discuss the role your clothes play in who you are.

Savasuk has worked with a number of women to change their thoughts on what they wear and how that has translated into how they think of themselves. We'll discover how your perception of who you are inside can change with the choices you make every morning as you get dressed.  

Post your questions or comments for Stasia Savasuk below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 15, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

'SheFly' Startup Offers Women Relief When Answering The Call Of Nature

By & 22 hours ago
A prototype of the SheFly hiking pants shows the zipper that extends nearly to the back of the pants.
SheFly, courtesy

You’re out in the country when nature calls. For some people, dealing with that bodily function can be as simple as unzipping a fly. But for others, it’s a lot more complicated. Enter SheFly Apparel — a new company started by a trio of Middlebury College students that is bringing some much-needed enhancements to women’s hiking attire. 

Local Artists Reflect On Beauty And Youth In The SHE Project, Part 1

By Oct 20, 2016
Courtesy, Kristen M. Watson, artist

You've probably noticed you're seeing - and therefore scrutinizing - your own image and those of others more and more these days. Vermont multi-disciplinary artists Mary Admasian and Kristen M. Watson noticed, too.

40 Years Of Athletic Support: Happy Anniversary To The Sports Bra

By Oct 1, 2017

Title IX is often credited with getting more girls involved in sports, but there's another, more intimate milestone in the women-in-sports story that deserves some recognition: This year, the Jogbra turns 40.

In 1977, Hinda Miller had just started working at the University of Vermont and had taken up jogging. But she found she had a problem: What to do with her breasts? "I used two bras," she says. "You know, everyone has their stories of what they did."