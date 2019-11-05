Related Program: 
Brave Little State

What Is Your Dream Public Transit Improvement For Vermont? Tell Us!

By & 9 minutes ago
  • Buses at a station.
    Do you have a public transit dream? Tell us about it for our next episode.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

Are you a train lover? A bus devotee? A carpool zealot? A regular person who also dreams of improved public transit?

Brave Little State wants to hear from you.

Brave Little State is VPR’s people-powered journalism podcast: You ask the questions, you decide what we investigate and then we find the answers together. For our December episode, we’re taking on this question from Eve Jacobs-Carnahan, of Montpelier:

"What will it take to create an effective public transit system that enables Vermonters to dramatically reduce automobile use?"

While we'll talk to the experts, we also want to hear from YOU. What is your dream public transit improvement for Vermont?

A few people have already shared their ideas with us:

If you want to add your two cents, follow the instructions below to leave us a voicemail or record yourself at home. We may include your submission in our upcoming episode. Thanks!  

Here’s how to share your experience:

  • By phone | Call us at 802-552-4880 and leave a short message. One minute max, please! Briefly describe your hippie credentials, and then fast-forward to today. What are you up to? Be sure to include your name, where you live and your phone number, so we can get back in touch with you.
  • By smartphone | If you have a smartphone, use the voice memo feature to record yourself. Sit in a quiet room with lots of soft surfaces (furniture, carpeting), or venture into your closet. Listen back to your recording to make sure it sounds OK, and then email it to us at share@vpr.org. We'll reply to let you know we got it.

And be sure to subscribe to Brave Little State, so you don’t miss the episode:

Loading...

Brave Little State reserves the right to condense your story for clarity and length, and distribute it across VPR's platforms.

Brave Little State is a production of Vermont Public Radio. We have support from the VPR Innovation Fund and from VPR sustaining members. You can help the show out by making a gift to VPR or leaving us a review on Apple Podcasts.

